USATSI



The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots reportedly had new positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday morning, and they were not alone. The Las Vegas Raiders also had a positive case, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after a sample collected from Hurst came back positive.

Despite the positive test, Las Vegas will practice Wednesday, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. The team has been one of the hardest hit by fines related to the virus. Several players, including quarterback Derek Carr, were fined for not wearing masks at a fundraiser hosted by tight end Darren Waller. Waller was fined $30,000 while attending teammates were fined $15,000.

Days before, the organization was fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the team locker room. Head coach Jon Gruden was fined for not properly covering his face during a game. The Raiders organization was tagged with a whopping $250,000 fine for its overall disregard for the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Patriots, on the other hand, will not have practice Wednesday following a reported positive COVID-19 test from cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Titans will also not practice, but the decision was out of their hands as they are currently amidst an outbreak overseen by the league.

The Raiders are slated to travel to Kansas City this weekend for a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Tennessee is scheduled to host the Bills. The Patriots are planning to host the Broncos. Those are the three games being monitored as the week progresses. The league has already seen postponements and rescheduled games as Pittsburgh-Tennessee was moved to Week 7 while the Steelers’ Week 7 game against Baltimore was moved to Week 8.