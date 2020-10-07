Rahul Tripathi IPL 2020: The batsman from Kolkata Knight Riders has played well to score his fifth T20 half-century tonight.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi justified his promotion in the batting order via his fifth IPL half-century.

Coming on the back of scoring 36 (16) with the help of three fours and three sixes from No. 8 against Delhi Capitals, Tripathi opened the batting alongside Shubman Gill (11) after Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and chose to bat.

In what was the first legal ball of the match, Tripathi hit a boundary against Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar to continue his top form. In Chahar’s second over, Tripathi hit a couple of boundaries to maintain a healthy run rate against the new ball.

With Gill not finding his mojo at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight, Tripathi smashed another couple of fours and a six in the next three overs to score an individual score of 31* (18) in the powerplay.

Chennai captain introducing spin in the form of Karn Sharma received the same treatment from Tripathi as he hit another six in the seventh over. It was on the second delivery of the 10th over when Tripathi hit a boundary against veteran Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to complete his 10th T20 half-century.

Rahul Tripathi IPL 2020

Rahul Tripathi in IPL: As opener:

20 inns, 623* runs, 34.61 ave, 142.56 SR, 5 50s, 25 sixes Non opener :

15 inns, 223 runs, 18.58 ave, 137.65 SR, 50s 0, 7 sixes#KKRvsCSK #IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 7, 2020

What will this half century mean for @ImRTripathi what a wonderful effort by him. Excellent shots. Giving @KKRiders a real platform here. @IPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 7, 2020

Well played #RahulTripathi! From lower order to top order, transition is so smooth. #CSKvsKKR #CSKvKKR #IPL2020 A big innings is needed from the new opener of #KKR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 7, 2020

A chanceless knock from Tripathi so far! Kick on now! pic.twitter.com/zzNI9ILLu4 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 7, 2020

