With the second pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Los Angeles Kings made a bit of hockey history by picking forward Quinton Byfield, making him the highest drafted Black player in the league.

The 6-4, 215-pound center from Newmarket, Ontario has had a notable two seasons in the OHL so far and was projected to go high. Byfield was the 2018-2019 OHL Rookie of the Year and put up 32 goals and 82 points in 45 games this past season.

“Quinton is an exceptional young man and talented player with a very bright future,” said Kings GM Rob Blake. “We’re proud to be adding him to our organization and look forward to the next stages of his development and a promising career in LA.”

Byfield had a small party on hand to celebrate his entry into the NHL.

It might be a dubious distinction that it took to 2020 to get here, but in a league that’s as monochromatic as the NHL, the draft pick is a small moment worth celebrating. Congrats to Quinton!