POR Vs SPA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Neighbours clash heads in a tie set to be contested on the same nature as a World Cup contest.

This clash might have no bearing on either side with the fixture holding the identity of a practice contest but when Portugal and Spain go at loggerheads today, the competition will not dwindle one bit. This is going to be a humdinger, a tie where neither side will spare no expense to register a win on the day.

Initially scheduled to by held in July, today’s Iberian derby was rescheduled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. As the disease wreaked havoc amongst the world, this tie ended up feeling its brunt as well to see us be devoid of a contest between two neighbours who have given it their all when they have taken on each other.

Last meeting at the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup, neither side was able to pull through in that affair. The fixture stayed true to its nature, a pulsating 3-3 draw, one we can easily be regaled in today as well given the colossal ramifications stemming from the affair.

Probable Winner

Hat is further set to add to the intrigue of this clash is the profound winning sprees both these sides are on. Where Spain have not lost in 13 ties on the row, Portugal are undefeated at home since 2018 with the club going onto script five successive wins in its last five contests.

Portugal have off late held the aces in this affair, not losing in the last four encounters. We envisage that run extending with Portugal just about squirming their way to a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Rui is out of Portugal’s squad with him testing positive for COVID.

Carvajal’s absence for Spain is down to his current injury ailment.

Portugal

Lopes, N Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Sequeira, Carvalho, Moutinho, Fernandes, Podence, Felix, Jota

Spain

De Gea, Roberto, Ramos, Torres, Reguilon, Busquets, Ceballos, Merino, Traore, Rodrigo, Fati

Match Details

International Matches

Match: Portugal Vs Spain

Date And Time: 7th October, Wednesday- 12:15am IST

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

Portugal

Spain

Bygone Encounter

Portugal Vs Spain: 3-3

POR Vs SPA Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Given the impending UEFA Nations League encounters, Portugal are all set to deploy Anthony Lopes in goal. And he’s a solid name to deputise for Rui, someone who has been in solid touch since the onset of Ligue 1 2020-21.

Defenders

A cleansheet is the last thing we are going to be revelled in today. The competitive and feisty nature of this contest paired with the fluent touch either attack is in means this can easily emulate the 3-3 showdown between the two from 2018.

It sees us limit ourselves to the measly three names with us beginning with the services of Sergio Ramos. The Spain captain is not only a lethal player on corners and freekicks but is also on penalties to see him be a must have pick for us.

Partnering him up is Sergio Reguilon, a fullback who has made his name across the last season owing to his versatility and unnerving ability to canter all around the park. Elsewhere, Portugal will see the lone pick of Pepe for this encounter.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes is finally getting exposed in the Premier League. Failing to win penalties, he’s unable to hide under the guise of penalties anymore and with numbers not by his side, the midfielder’s lack of influence on the game is telling.

However, he has kept hopping and throwing himself on the pitch to earn penalties to see us induct him in our side. We have William Carvalho link up with him, someone who has been sensational in the La Liga with him already scoring twice for the side.

Choosing to play for Spain, Adama Traore-Diarra is set to be rewarded by his newly adopted country with a place in the playing 11 today. We also have Ferran Torres make a foray into our side owing to his ability to run the flanks and layup the ball for his counterparts.

Strikers

Ansu Fati has absolutely set the stage alight right now. The young Spain name just can’t stop scoring, a player who is set to continue that sensational spree into this clash as well.

Rodrigo Moreno scored at the weekend against City to see him join up whilst Diogo Jota’s debut goal for Liverpool in the Premier League sees him wrap up our framework.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Fati’s electric touch sees him captain our side while Bruno is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lopes, Pepe, Ramos, Sergio, Adama, Bruno, Torres, William, Fati, Jota, Moreno

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.