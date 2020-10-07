Getty Images



The New England Patriots have placed practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. It comes three days after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the list following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Murray could have either tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contract with someone who tested positive to end up on the reserve list. Although practice squad players do sometimes travel with teams, Murray was not on the Patriots’ flight to Kansas City, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. Murray, a two-time All-CAA selection at William & Mary, was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May.

As for Newton, whether or not he’ll be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos is uncertain. Newton has not shown any signs of coronavirus symptoms and is reportedly asymptomatic. Newton would have to test negative twice over a five day period to return as the starting quarterback for the Patriots, who struggled on offense with Brian Hoyer filling in as the starter Monday night. Hoyer was replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the second half of Monday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to say much regarding who New England’s quarterback would be for Sunday if Newton is unavailable, remaining noncommittal until he receives more information on Newton’s condition.