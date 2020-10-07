Getty Images



Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their National League Division Series matchup at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers took Game 1 on Tuesday thanks to 10 walks by Padres pitching and some good old fashioned timely hitting (and a timely Padres error). Los Angeles is up 1-0 in the best-of-five series.

Let’s set the scene for Game 2 with the essentials.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 | Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

For the fourth time in four postseason games, the Padres received a short outing from their starting pitcher in Game 1 — Mike Clevinger exited after one inning with an injury — forcing the club to bullpen their way through the game. San Diego used eight relievers to cover seven innings, though their high-leverage relievers (Emilio Pagan, Drew Pomeranz, Trevor Rosenthal) did not take the mound and are fresh for Game 2.

The Dodgers really have not been challenged yet this postseason and they’ll send Kershaw to the mound in Game 2 on Wednesday. Kershaw struck out 13 Brewers in eight shutout innings in the NLDS. The Padres have not yet announced their Game 2 starter but are likely to go with either Chris Paddack or Zach Davies, neither of whom impressed in the NLDS. San Diego has a stellar offense, even if it didn’t show up in Game 1. Their pitching leaves a lot to be desired right now though.

Prediction

It’s really hard to pick against the Dodgers right now. That would be true even if Clevinger (and Dinelson Lamet) were healthy. Give me Los Angeles winning Game 2 and taking a commanding 2-0 series lead. Kershaw isn’t quite as sharp as he was in the NLDS but the offense, particularly Corey Seager, gives him plenty of breathing room.