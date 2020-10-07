Getty Images



Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who left in the second inning with injury, wasn’t the only Padres’ uniformed personnel to call it an early night against the Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 on Tuesday night (SD-LAD GameTracker). Manager Jayce Tingler also hit the clubhouse ahead of schedule after he was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Tingler was mound bound to remove reliever Garrett Richards from the game in the sixth inning pursuant to a Mookie Betts double when he let plate umpire Lance Barrett know what he thought about his strike zone. As you’re about to see, the conversation was a brief one:

Tingler in his rookie campaign as an MLB manager was ejected only once during the regular season, and that was on Aug. 5. In Game 1, though, he certainly got his work in, as he en route to make his sixth pitching change in as many innings when Barrett gave him the heave-ho.

Following the ejection, associate manager Skip Schumaker took over for the defenestrated Tingler. The Dodgers went on to score four runs in the inning after the pitching change.