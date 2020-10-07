Thanks to COVID-19, the young players who realized their dream of being drafted into the NHL on Tuesday night likely had a very different draft night experience than the one they’d been envisioning while growing up. The draft was held virtually, with Gary Bettman hosting the event from a studio while teams picked remotely.

But for Tim Stutzle, the experience was probably a little extra strange — and a little extra awesome. That’s because the Ottawa Senators enlisted the help of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek to announce their 3rd overall selection.

The announcement came in the style of a “Jeopardy!” question.

It’s possible that the 18-year-old Stutzle, who is a promising forward out of Germany, wasn’t even able to appreciate or understand what was going on as he heard his name called, but the creative announcement was met with much appreciation from fans on social media and the Senators deserve to give themselves a pat on the back.

Trebek, who has become an iconic TV personality during his decades-long run as host of the game show, graduated from the University of Ottawa with a degree in philosophy in 1961.

As for Stutzle, his name is now attached to one of the greatest draft pick announcements in the history of sports. No pressure, kid.