We have now reached Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, and more and more teams are dealing with injuries. Additionally, more and more teams are dealing with the coronavirus, and some games are again in question this week. For example, the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans matchup appears to be in doubt due to an outbreak in Nashville, and the New England Patriots had to call off practice on Wednesday due to another positive COVID-19 test.

Below, we will catch you up on all the injury updates that are noteworthy and also give you the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears’ final injury reports, as they are set to kick off on “Thursday Night Football.”

Buccaneers (-4.5) at Bears

The Buccaneers will be without several weapons on Thursday night, as Godwin, McCoy and Watson will not suit up against the Bears. Fournette is doubtful and could miss his second game, which would leave the Bucs with just two RBs. Tom Brady could also be without Evans and Miller, who are questionable.

Mooney was one of Nick Foles’ favorite targets last week, as he caught five of nine targets for 52 yards in the Bears’ loss against the Indianapolis Colts. He was a full participant in practice all week, but is officially questionable for Thursday night.

Wednesday practice reports

Eagles at Steelers (-7)

Receiver Diontae Johnson, who was just cleared out of concussion protocol, missed Wednesday with a toe injury. Fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also missed with a knee injury. Despite these injuries, both players should be on the field when the Steelers play for the first time in two weeks. Another Steelers player to keep an eye on is fullback Derek Watt, who is hoping to play Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury during the Steelers’ Week 3 win over Houston. Watt did not practice on Wednesday, as his participation during the next two days will likely determine his game day status.

Bills at Titans (OFF)

This matchup is in danger of not happening this week, as two more Titans reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. The facilities in Nashville will remain closed, which means it’s possible this game may not be played in Week 5. A total of 22 Titans players and other members have returned positive coronavirus tests since Sept. 24.

Buffalo had five players miss practice due to injury on Wednesday: Cornerbacks Levi Wallace (ankle) and Tre’Davious White (back), receiver Andrew Roberts (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (pec) and guard Cody Ford. Receiver Cole Beasley was limited with a foot injury. Wallace was placed on injured reserve shortly after the Bills released Wednesday’s injury report. Quarterback Josh Allen, despite dealing with a left shoulder injury, was a full participant.

Receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was the only Titans player who was limited on Wednesday. Brown, a 1,000-yard receiver a season ago, has played in just one game in 2020. Among the notable Titans who practiced in full on Wednesday include cornerback Malcolm Butler (quad) and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee).

Cardinals (-7) at Jets

While Chris Banjo (hamstring) missed Monday’s practice, fellow safety Budda Baker (thumb) practiced in full after both players missed Arizona’s Week 4 loss to the Panthers. Running back Kenyan Drake (chest) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (knee) were full participants Wednesday after both players sustained injuries against the Panthers.

With Sam Darnold (right shoulder) on the mend, veteran Joe Flacco will start for the Jets’ upcoming game against the Cardinals. Other notable non-participants during Wednesday’s practice include offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (shoulder), receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/calf). Safety Ashtyn Davis, who missed last Thursday night’s loss to the Jets with a groin injury, was limited on Wednesday. Also limited on Wednesday was receivers Chris Hogan (ribs/knee) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring).

Bengals at Ravens (-13)

The Bengals didn’t have anyone miss practice Wednesday due to injury but did have several players who practiced in a limited capacity, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder), linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion), cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (shoulder).

Lamar Jackson (knee) was one of six Ravens that did not practice on Wednesday due to injury. Jackson’s injury is not considered serious, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who added that the reigning MVP was held out of practice for precautionary reasons. Among the Ravens who practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday was receiver Marquise Brown, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Rams (-7.5) at Washington

Panthers at Falcons (-2)

Panthers cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (toe), TE Chris Manhertz (ankle) and offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin) were all limited participants on Wednesday.

Receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) were the only two Falcons player who missed Wednesday’s practice. Receiver Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee), safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) and defensive tackles Marlon Davidson (knee) and Grady Jarrett (hip) were among the Falcons’ limited participants. Jones, who missed the second half of Monday night’s loss to Packers after re-aggravating his hamstring, will likely need to see some participation in practice this week in order to play Sunday against the Panthers.

Jaguars at Texans (-6)

Raiders at Chiefs (-13)

Giants at Cowboys (-9.5)

Colts (-1.5) at Browns

The Colts’ linebacker corps is dealing with some injuries heading into Sunday’s game. Darius Leonard (groin) and Bobby Okereke (thumb) missed Wednesday’s practice, while E.J. Speed (elbow) was limited. Also limited Wednesday was cornerback T.J. Carrie, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo was also limited with a rib injury. Colts coach Frank Reich has not ruled any of his players out for Sunday’s game.

Dolphins at 49ers (OFF)

Broncos at Patriots (OFF)

The Patriots canceled practice on Wednesday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, so we won’t have any updates today for New England.

Vikings at Seahawks (-7)

