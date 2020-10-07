The first quarter of the 2020 NFL season is officially over. Here are the top 5 rushing leaders through the first 4 weeks.

Amidst all the injuries, this season hasn’t been very friendly to running backs. Top RBs like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are out with serious injuries.

Nevertheless, their peers have stepped up. The current leading rusher Dalvin Cook is currently on pace to beat last year’s leader Derrick Henry. Here are the top 5 RBs by rushing yards:

NFL Rushing Leaders Through First 4 Weeks

#1. Dalvin Cook, 424 Yards

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Stats:

GP: 4

Rush Attempts: 75

Rush Yards: 424

Avg: 5.7

TDs: 6

Yards/Game: 106.0

Despite the Vikings’ slow start to the 2020 season, Cook has been exceptional. He’s shown Vikings fans why he deserves the extension he got in the offseason.

By and far the best player on the team, Cook was instrumental to their first win this season against the Texans in week 4. If he continues at this pace, he’ll reach 1696 yards and easily beat last year’s rushing leader Derrick Henry, who picked up a total 1540 rush yards.

Dalvin Cook now has a Rush TD in each of his team’s first 4 games this season. Only one player in the NFL did that last season: Dalvin Cook. pic.twitter.com/s8ZazcGK96 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 4, 2020

#2. Aaron Jones, 374 Yards

Team: Green Bay Packers

Stats:

GP: 4

Rush Attempts: 65

Rush Yards: 374

Avg: 5.8

TDs: 4

Yards/Game: 93.5

Cook’s NFC North rival Aaron Jones has seen a lot of team success this year. The Packers are undefeated thus far, and Aaron Jones has really stepped up in light of their WR injury situation.

Aaron Jones now has 25 TDs since the start of 2019 (in less than 20 games), which is the most in the #NFL — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 6, 2020

#3. Nick Chubb, 335 Yards

Team: Cleveland Browns

Stats:

GP: 4

Rush Attempts: 57

Rush Yards: 335

Avg: 5.9

TDs: 4

Yards/Game: 83.8

Despite sharing snaps with Kareem Hunt, Chubb still managed to make it to 3rd on the list. Chubb will be out for a while with an MCL sprain but if both backs remain healthy, they can truly be the best running back partnership in pro football.

#4. Derrick Henry, 319 Yards

Team: Tennessee Titans

Stats:

GP: 3

Rush Attempts: 82

Rush Yards: 319

Avg: 3.9

TDs: 2

Yards/Game: 106.3

#5. Joe Mixon, 315 Yards

Team: Cincinatti Bengals

Stats:

GP: 4

Rush Attempts: 77

Rush Yards: 315

Avg: 4.1

TDs: 2

Yards/Game: 78.8

