NFL Best Wide Receivers : Up till week 4, we’re seeing a lot of new receivers leading on the top. The younger generation of wide receivers like DK Metcalf and Stefon Diggs have stunned the veterans and will be looking to continue to lead the NFL in various categories.

Receiving yards – DK Metcalf, Stefon Diggs

D.K Metcalf and Stefon Diggs have been absolutely crazy this year. They both are tied at 403 receiving yards. It’s easy to say Metcalf is the next superstar. He has literally been the biggest deep threat in the NFL, the faster and the most dangerous as well. A big reason for this is because of Russell Wilson; the most accurate deep ball thrower in the NFL.

D.K. Metcalf on passes targeted 20+ yards: 6 REC (T-1st)

257 yards (1st)

3 TDs (T-1st) pic.twitter.com/v8U8K3r2Ol — PFF (@PFF) October 7, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Along with Metcalf, Diggs has specialized in a similar area as well. He has been one of the most explosive duos along with Josh Allen. He’s also been the best in the NFL at contested catches, ‘mossing’ players and beating them in jump catches.

Stefon Diggs through Wk4:

🔵 7 contested catches (1st)

🔵 228 REC YDS off play-action (1st) pic.twitter.com/kflblgU7JW — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Receiving touchdowns – Mike Evans

Evans is leading the NFL with 5 receiving touchdowns. Adam Thielen, Tyler Lockett and Tyreek Hill are all following closely behind at 4 touchdowns each. Mike Evans has 17 receptions and 230 receiving yards. Neither which are anywhere close to the leaders.

However, he has been fantastic in the endzone. His precise route running has been the key to this. Here is an example of him running a goal-line fade:

Mike Evans ▪️2 catches

▪️2 yards

▪️2 TDs pic.twitter.com/2WJ2gCIurk — PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2020

Best rookie receiver – Justin Jefferson



Justin Jefferson: the highest-graded WR in the NFL 🥇 pic.twitter.com/YFGcKkCppZ — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The rookie wideout has gone for more than 100 yards for two consecutive games. He has been most consistent against man-coverage repeatedly beating defensive backs in possession catches and is already on pace for nearly 1,400 receiving yards. He is also the highest-rated wide receiver in the league after week 4.

However, it still might be too early to say whether he has filled in the missing void of Stefon Diggs. But it’s safe to say he’s doing his best. In addition to this, Jefferson has already created a lethal wide receiver duo with Adam Thielen.

Also read: Russell Wilson breaks records, on track to win MVP award