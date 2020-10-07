The Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill show potential mismatches, as several top contenders are laying a touchdown or more. The Chiefs are listed at -12.5 in their AFC West matchup against the Raiders, while the Ravens are -13.5 against the Bengals. The current NFL Vegas lines also show Seattle as a seven-point favorite against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, with the Saints at -7.5 against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Which NFL point spreads should you target on the Week 5 NFL schedule? And where is the value in the tighter NFL spreads like Colts vs. Browns (+2.5)? All of the Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It’s off to a strong 7-4 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 5 on an incredible 103-69 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 5 NFL odds and NFL betting lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 5

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-7 at William Hill) cover the spread at home against the Eagles. Pittsburgh got an unexpected bye in Week 4 when its game against the Titans was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests for Tennessee. Philadelphia, meanwhile, limps into this game with a lengthy injury list and just one win in 2020.

The Eagles are just 1-3 against the spread thus far in 2020, while Pittsburgh has covered twice in three games. The Steelers piled up 169 yards on the ground in Week 6 against the Texans, and that success bodes well for their chances in this matchup since Pittsburgh is 13-3-1 against the number in its last 17 games after it had 150-plus rushing yards in the prior matchup. The model is calling for the Steelers to win by double-digits as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 5 NFL picks from the model: The Cardinals (-6.5) cover on the road against the Jets. Fading the Jets has been a winning strategy for bettors recently. They’re 0-4 against the spread this season and 7-13 over the past 20 games, tied for the second-worst mark in the league during that span.

New York ranks 30th in the league in scoring defense (32.8 ppg), and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has put up strong numbers this season. The model shows Murray throwing for 250 yards and two scores, while also running for 50 yards with a chance of a rushing touchdown as well. The Cardinals cover in over 50 percent of simulations, and you can also bank on the under (47.5) because that hits 60 percent of the time.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule. It’s also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,300 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (+5.5, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5, 55)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5, 56)

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team (+9, 45.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6, 54)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets (+6.5, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5, 51)

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-8, 47)

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-11.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-9.5, 54)

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns (+2.5, 47.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7, 58)

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 52)