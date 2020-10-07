Miami’s Tyler Herro had some fun at the end of Game 3 last Sunday night when he flashed a snarl that led to lots of NBA fans making jokes.

On Tuesday night, Herro had NBA fans talking about him again but nobody was laughing. Instead, everyone was in awe of his ridiculous floater over Anthony Davis in the third quarter of Game 4.

Herro was driving to the hoop when the very tall Davis came up to challenge him. Herro then got off a floater that basically almost hit the rafters before falling into the hoop.

Seriously, this thing was absolutely beautiful:

Look at how high it went!

NBA Twitter couldn’t believe it: