MS Dhoni: The 39-year old player grabbed a first-rate catch to prove his mettle on the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni put on display a stupendous fielding effort to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the last over when Mavi edged a delivery from veteran Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Dhoni, who had removed a glove to prevent the batsmen from running a bye, fumbled the ball on the first attempt perhaps due to the same.

However, an agile Dhoni took a few steps towards the deflected ball before diving and completing the catch. Coming in to bat at No. 10 in the last over, Mavi departed without disturbing the scores.

Bravo, on the other hand, was the pick of CSK’s bowlers with figures of 4-0-27-3. It required a disciplined bowling performance from Chennai’s bowled to restrict KKR to 167/10 in 20 overs given how well they had started.

Other than Bravo, Karn Sharma, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur did exceedingly well to pick a couple of wickets each.

After Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik (12) won the toss and chose to bat, Kolkata promoted batsman Rahul Tripathi to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill (11). In what was his fifth IPL half-century, the right-hand batsman top-scored for Kolkata with 81 (51) with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

How Twitterati reacted:

What a catch #Dhoni bhai… indeed age is just a number 👍 #IPL2020 #KKRvsCSK — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 7, 2020

Age is just a number for this Super Human!😉💛 Retweet if you agree with us. #Dhoni #KKRvsCSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/jg5crOMayG — Whistle Podu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) October 7, 2020

