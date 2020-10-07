Description: MOS Vs MTA Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: CSKA Moscow look to recover from their routing in the bygone encounter.

When the fixtures for Euroleague 2020-21 were drawn up and CSKA Moscow were paired alongside Barcelona in their opening clash, the Russian side knew it stared at a daunting test. This was going to be an extremely dicey affair to navigate past with the side failing to do as many had envisaged beforehand.

However, the 76-66 defeat was far from an embarrassing result for CSKA Moscow. The Russian side managed to give a solid account of itself against the Spanish giants, testing them on a bevy of occasions across the four quarters before being eventually let down by their attacking names.

The takeaways from the tie were far more on the greener side than the dark and gloomy one. The side knows it can easily overhaul that defeat and subject itself it its first win of the exhibition league when it goes at loggerheads with Maccabi Tel Aviv come this Thursday.

MOS Vs MTA Fantasy Probable Winner

While the Turkey outfit opened their soiree with a win in their kitty, the 80-73 win against Alba Berlin was far from a convincing one. The side stumbled its way to a fortuitous win, one conjured up owing to Alba Berlin’s complete failure in protecting their rim.

Up against a more clinical defensive setup, things won’t be quite so easy for the Turkey based side. And with their defence being far from ominous, we envisage CSKA Moscow opening their points tally today.

Probable Playing 5

CSKA Moscow

James, Hackett, Ukhov, Hilliard, Clyburn

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Hunter, Jones, Bryant, Zizic, Dorcey

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: CSKA Moscow Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Date And Time: 8th October, Thursday: 10:30pm

Venue: Megasport Arena, Moscow

Best Shooter

CSKA Moscow

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Best Defender

CSKA Moscow

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Bygone Encounter

Barcelona Vs CSKA Moscow: 76-66

Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Alba Berlin: 80-73

MOS Vs MTA Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Our set of picks for the day begin with the selection of Elijah Bryant from Maccabi Tel Aviv. The point guard delivered 9 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds on the day, a solid performance all across the court, one which makes him an instant pick for the impending scrimmage.

Shooting Guard

We will be partnering him up with the enigmatic Chris Jones. He was quiessential to his side’s win in their season opener, a showing which not only saw him utilise the corners to deliver 12 points but saw him accrue the 7 dimes as well.

Linking up with him is the enterprising Scottie Wilbekin. He dropped a stellar showing, one comprising of 8 points, 4 assists and 7 rebounds as he burst onto the stage to pull off a game winning performance for the club.

CSKA Moscow’s first pick for the imminent skirmish will come in the form Darrun Hilliard. With 8 points on the day, he showed what he’s capable of when dropping points from the midrange region.

Small Forward

He didn’t quite have the outing he would have liked in the bygone contest but the elevated minutes Oz Blayzer got see us repose faith in him for the contest. At a meagre 5 credits, he makes for an enticing pick, someone capable of becoming a real menace inside the paint.

Power Forward

In a tie only decided by 7 points, Angelo Caloiaro saw his 18 points swing the encounter in his team’s favour. He touched the roof, a player who was untenable inside the paint as he dropped his floating jump shots and jump shots with ease.

Elsewhere, Tornike Shengelia emerged as CSKA Moscow’s leading scorer against Barcelona. The power forward was electric on the day, someone who not only lined up the alleyoops but delivered the free throws with perfection as well.

Centre

Completing our setup will be his counterpart, Joel Bolomoy. He’s a tenacious name, a player whose gambits when protecting his rim have resulted in a string of deflections for his side.

Star Player

With overall contributions across the field against Barcelona, Tornike will be our star player while Wilbekin is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Bryant, Hilliard, Jones, Wilbekin, Blayzer, Shengelia, Caloiaro, Joel

