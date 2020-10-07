All four of Major League Baseball’s best-of-five League Division Series are in action Wednesday. There are a pair of NLDS Game 2s and a pair of ALDS Game 3s, with a possible clincher at Dodger Stadium. Here are the day’s scores and a look ahead to the action.

MLB playoff scores

FINAL: Braves, 2 Marlins 0 (box score) — Atlanta leads series 2-0

FINAL: Athletics 9, Astros 7 (box score) — Houston leads series 2-1

LIVE: Rays at Yankees (TBS) — Series tied 1-1

UPCOMING: Padres at Dodgers (9:08 p.m. ET) — Los Angeles leads series 1-0

A’s stay alive, tie franchise record 5 HRs in playoff game

Wednesday afternoon, the Oakland Athletics kept their 2020 season alive with a 9-7 win (box score) over the Houston Astros. The Astros lead the best-of-five series, 2-1. Oakland avoided elimination thanks to a franchise record tying five home runs in Game 3, but scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning via a sacrifice fly.

Despite their series deficit, Oakland has set a franchise record for the most home runs in a postseason series with 10 blasts so far:

10 HR – 2020 ALDS

*9 HR – 1989 World Series vs. Giants

8 HR – 2002 ALDS vs. Twins

The Astros have hit eight homers in the series.

Facing elimination, Oakland hung with the Astros in Game 3 thanks to solo home runs from Tommy La Stella, Mark Canha, Matt Olson and Marcus Semien. All those homers came off Astros starter Jose Urquidy, who got the nod in Game 3 because Zack Greinke is dealing with arm soreness.

Urquidy finished his night after 4 1/3 innings where he gave up four earned runs and five hits while striking out three and walking one. A’s lefty Jesus Luzardo got the win and posted a similar line as Urquidy after he delivered 4 1/3 innings of work where he gave up four earned runs and five hits while striking out two and walking two.

A five-run fifth inning from Houston appeared it might close out the game and this series — their win probability was at 89.3 percent after that inning — but the A’s didn’t go quietly. After Astros reliever Josh James gave up back-to-back singles in the seventh inning, he gave up a three-run home run to A’s third baseman Chad Pinder to tie the game, 7-7.

The go-ahead run was, surprisingly, not scored on a home run. Oakland got a run on the board in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly. They added an insurance run on another sac fly later in the inning.

Houston threatened once again in the eighth inning, but stranded two runners in scoring position. Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks got pinch hitter Josh Reddick swinging on a 98.2-mph fastball for the final out. Hendriks was superb in his 37-pitch relief outing, finishing with the following line: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 0 BB.

All in all, the Athletics and Astros have combined for 18 home runs (so far) in this Division Series. That’s 18 homers in just three games. The most home runs in a single Division Series came during the 1995 ALDS between the Yankees and Mariners in which the two clubs knocked 22 homers. The most home runs hit in any single postseason series is 26; from the 2008 ALCS between the Red Sox and Rays.

Eleven of the A’s 16 runs have come via homers. That’s not just a trend for this series. In fact, we’re seeing the majority of runs in this year’s postseason getting scored on home runs.

D’Arnaud goes deep again for Braves

The Mets released Travis d’Arnaud last May and he almost immediately became one of the best catchers in baseball. I know it’s cliché to pick on the Mets but good gravy. That doesn’t happen to any other franchise. D’Arnaud hit .263/.323/.459 for the Rays last year, then .321/.386/.533 for the Braves this year, then clobbered a huge three-run home run in NLDS Game 1 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he added another home run. D’Arnaud took Pablo Lopez deep to give the Braves a 2-0 lead, which held up as the final score. To the action footage:

Dansby Swanson hit a solo home run earlier in the game to get the Braves on the board. D’Arnaud now has five career postseason home runs — he has two this series plus three with the 2015 Mets — tied with Yasmani Grandal and Salvador Perez for second most among active catchers. Only Gary Sanchez (7) has more.

D’Arnaud is doing more than hitting the ball over the fence too. He helped rookie righty Ian Anderson navigate 5 2/3 excellent and scoreless innings in Game 2. Anderson struck out eight Marlins, including four in a six-batter stretch at one point early in the game. He has been a godsend for a team that desperately needed rotation help.

The Braves shut out the Marlins in Game 3 — MLB.com’s Sarah Langs notes the Braves join the 1905 Giants and 1966 Orioles as the only teams with three shutouts in their first four postseason games — to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Historically, teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series go on to win the series more than 91 percent of the time.

Yankees bench Sanchez

Tuesday night, the Yankees got cute with their pitching staff and allowed the Rays to tie their ALDS matchup at a game apiece. In Game 3 on Wednesday, they are benching starting catcher Gary Sanchez. Kyle Higashioka, who is best known as Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher, will catch Masahiro Tanaka. Here is New York’s starting lineup:

Sanchez had a brutal regular season, hitting .147/.253/.365 with 64 strikeouts in 49 games. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in Game 2 against the Rays, but hit a two-run home run and had a game-tying ninth inning sacrifice fly in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against Cleveland last week. Manager Aaron Boone called his catching situation “day-to-day” prior to Game 3.

Historically, when a best-of-five series is tied 1-1, the team that wins Game 3 goes on to win the series approximately 70 percent of the time. That’s lower than I would have guessed! A 2-1 series lead is on the line Wednesday.

Kershaw takes the mound for Dodgers

The Dodgers jumped out a 1-0 series lead on Tuesday and they will send ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound in Game 2. Kershaw was marvelous in his NLDS Game 2 start, striking out 13 Brewers in eight shutout innings. It was a turn-back-the-clock start for the future Hall of Famer. The entire 2020 season has been, really. Kershaw had a great regular season (6-2, 2.16 ERA).

The Padres have not had a starting pitcher complete three innings in any of their four postseason games. Mike Clevinger exited Game 1 after one-plus innings due to injury, and they’ll send Zach Davies to the mound in Game 2 on Wednesday. Davies had a fantastic regular season (7-4, 2.73 ERA) but allowed four runs in two innings in his NLDS start last week. Davies will try to even the series up at one game apiece for San Diego.