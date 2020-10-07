Getty Images



Game 1 of the Marlins-Braves NLDS was pretty exciting. There were early offensive fireworks, a slight controversy over a hit batsman, a late comeback with some serious power and lots of fun in between. When the dust settled, the Braves secured a 9-5 victory. Both offenses seems very comfortable in the hitter-friendly Minute Maid Park. The best-of-five series rolls on Wednesday.

Let’s take a look at the fine details.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 | Time: 2:08 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: MLB Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Marlins: +175 | Braves: -195 | O/U: 8.5

Pitchers: RHP Pablo Lopez vs. RHP Ian Anderson

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Though it’s not truly a “must-win” situation, the Marlins really need to get this one if they are going to have a decent shot to win this series. In five-game series in MLB history, the “home” team jumping out to a 2-0 lead has gone 30-3. Now, this is a neutral site, it’s true, but the point stands that it’s awfully tough to rebound from a two-game deficit, and it’s not like the Marlins would have the “returning home” element for a pick-me-up.

The pitching matchup is an interesting one. Lopez saw the Braves three times this season. He was great twice, but the middle outing of the three saw the Braves chase him with seven earned runs in just 1 2/3 innings. The most recent outing came on Sept. 24 and Lopez threw five scoreless innings. His counterpart in this one, Anderson, faced the Marlins twice in his six total outings as a rookie. The Marlins scored five runs on nine hits in 8 2/3 innings against him, though only one of those runs was earned. Overall, Anderson had a 1.95 ERA in the regular season and threw six scoreless innings in his wild card Game 2 start.

Prediction

We’re gonna stick with the Braves’ bats and Anderson’s arm. By no means did the Marlins embarrass themselves in Game 1, showing nice fight throughout, but the Braves showed they are the superior team. Another multi-homer game gets the Braves one game away from finally advancing past the divisional round for the first time since 2001.