Lakers superstar LeBron James texted his teammates and told them Game 4 was a must-win in the ongoing NBA Finals.

After a disappointing showing in Game 3, the Lakers knew they had to make up for it in Game 4. The Lakers, particularly LeBron James and Anthony Davis were not their usual dominating self.

LeBron, who had no turnovers in the first two games of the Finals, was sloppy and had 8 turnovers. AD on the other hand could not get numbers on the board and was in foul trouble for most of the match.

Tonight was a different case altogether. The Lakers came out much more focused and determined. LeBron James was back to his old self, making timely plays, passing the ball around, and was much more careful about the ball tonight, only 1 turnover. Anthony Davis was not back to putting up his mammoth numbers, but it was okay because the Lakers got the job done.

“This was one of the biggest games of my career”: LeBron James

After the Lakers managed to cut the wind from the Heat’s wings, LeBron James stated that this was one of his career’s biggest games.

The Heat looked very strong, coming into the game with a Game 3 win and having their star center back. LeBron and co. made sure they didn’t get too cozy and wrapped up a 102-96 game 4 win.

In his post-game interview, LeBron revealed that he had woken up from his pre-game nap and texted his teammates that this was going to be one of the biggest games of his career.

LeBron James woke up from his nap today and texted his teammates that this was a must-win. “I feel like for me personally this was one of the biggest games of my career,” he said postgame. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 7, 2020

LeBron James had to take care of business tonight, after that Game 3 disappointment. There were a lot of questions raised about him leaving the court with time left on the clock. He cannot really silence those, but he can salvage the reputation by getting ring #4.