USA Today Images



The Baltimore Ravens were missing their best player when they took to the practice field on Wednesday, but it apparently won’t be an issue for when the team kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury that is not considered serious. He was held out of practice for “precautionary reasons” while Robert Griffin III took snaps as the No. 1 quarterback.

Jackson was pulled early from the Ravens’ Week 4 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team, but that’s likely because it was not a close game. The reigning NFL MVP appeared to be fine, as he completed 14 of 21 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and also rushed seven times for 53 yards. In the second quarter, he even reeled off a career-long 50-yard touchdown, which extended the lead to double digits.

Jackson and the Ravens appeared to have bounced back from the 34-20 loss they suffered to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. During that matchup, Jackson managed just 97 passing yards and one passing touchdown, as the Chiefs’ defense controlled the tempo of the game.

According to Schefter, Jackson should be fine for the Ravens’ Week 5 divisional matchup with the Bengals, but it is interesting that he was not even a limited participant on Wednesday. We should learn more information about Jackson’s situation on Thursday, when he hopefully will return to the practice field.