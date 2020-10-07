This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are now just one win away from winning the NBA title down in the Orlando bubble after beatin Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, 102-96, in Game 4 of the Finals on Tuesday night.

The Heat stayed close throughout the game and had chances in the second half to maybe even the series but LeBron and Anthony Davis came up big when they had to down the stretch – which isn’t anything new for this team – and put the game away.

And it certainly wasn’t surprising.

This Lakers team has been unreal – and literally unbeatable – when they have a lead after three quarters, which they did Tuesday night. They are now 56-0 this season when leading after three quarters, which is a NBA record and which is why they are going to win the championship likely on Friday night.

They are closers, and historic closers at that. 56-0 when leading after three quarters!? That is just ridiculous. While other teams might fall apart down the stretch of some games, these Lakers only get better and make it look easy, which is probably not that hard to do when you have two of the best players in the world in the lineup. But still, it’s so darn impressive. And so darn deflating if you’re on the other side and trying to beat them.

The Lakers are now one win away from closing out what has been an emotional season with something the late Kobe Bryant would have loved – another title.

This one will be the first one since 2010 when Kobe and Pau Gasol beat the Celtics in seven games.

Kobe was one of the best closers in the game, so it’s only fitting that this year’s team is the best closer in history.

And on Friday, this series gets closed out for good.

Quick hits: Brady not a system QB… Acuna Jr. channels Conor McGregor… Westbrook’s awesome gesture… And more.

– Steven Ruiz did an incredible job of breaking down how Tom Brady is obliterating the “system QB” label with his play in Tampa.

– Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. channeled his inner Conor McGregor while celebrating his big home run in Atlanta’s win over the Miami.

– Russell Westbrook left a pretty awesome tip for the housekeepers at the Rockets’ team hotel in the Orlando bubble.

– NFL fans read pretty far into J.J. Watt’s cryptic tweet the day after the team fired Bill O’Brien.

– Musicians and fans paid tributes to rock god Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at 65.