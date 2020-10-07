Kobe Bryant’s memory has been one of the inspiring forces behind this Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff run. The team has worn jersey patches honoring the late legend since his death in January, and during the postseason, they are undefeated with a 4-0 record while wearing the “Black Mamba” uniforms that he helped design before his retirement.

On Tuesday, ahead of Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals, LeBron James made another fashion choice meant to honor Bryant. His shirt as he entered the arena for Game 4 featured a famous picture of Bryant along with the inscription “More Than Ever With Love”:

James and Bryant got to know each other over the years as members of the NBA’s superstar fraternity. They played together at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, and when James signed with the Lakers in 2018, he took up the mantle as face of the Lakers that Bryant left behind when he retired in 2016. After Bryant’s death, James delivered an emotional address to the crowd at Staples Center before their first game back on the floor.

Bryant’s death at the young age of 41 was one of the greatest tragedies in recent sports history. Nothing can change that. But a championship in his honor would be the best tribute the Lakers could give him, and James acknowledging his predecessor in Los Angeles in this way is just another reminder of what an impact he has had on the franchise and the league as a whole.