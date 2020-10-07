LAF Vs VAN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Nothing going for a LA Galaxy side in the midst of a remarkable downtick in form.

From being one of the most revered sides in the 2019-20 edition of MLS to currently finding themselves slumped in last place in the Western Conference, LA Galaxy have been on a tremendous wayward spiral in the league. Gone is the side which struck fear in its competitors’ heart, a team which has been nothing more but a mere pushover this season.

Defeated 2-1 by San Jose Earthquakes the last time around, LA Galaxy have now embarked on a four match losing spree. The run of results have seen the side pummel all the way down into 12th place in the Western Conference with the difference between them and the top 8 ever widening.

Where LA Galaxy make for a sinking ship, an outfit with no wind in its sails, Portland Timbers are going from strength to strength. The side’s bygone 1-0 win was its third win on the spin, a ravishing set of results which have propelled the side all the way into second spot in the points tally.

LAG Vs PT Fantasy Probable Winner

Now only three points behind top spot, Portland have all the incentive needed to thrust everything into this contest. And with LA Galaxy floundering and dwindling in form, a side in inclement touch, Portland will come hot out of the blocks to hammer them in this fixture.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Rofl and Jonathan have both departed to fulfil their international commitments.

Asprilla, Attinella, Blanco, Bodily, Conechny, Duvall and Tuiloma are all going to be out of action for a Portland side ravaged by injuries.

LA Galaxy

Bingham, Feltscher, Gonzales, Steres, Polenta, Corona, Araujo, Santos, Alvarez, Antuna, Zubak

Portland Timbers

Clark, Villafana, Tuiloma, Mabiala, Moreira, Paredes, Chara, Blanco, Valeri, Asprilla, Ebobisse

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: LA Galaxy Vs Portland Timbers

Date And Time: 8th October, Thursday- 8:00am IST

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Top Goal Scorer

LA Galaxy

Lletget: 6 Goals, 2 Assists

Portland Timbers

Valeri: 5 Goals, 4 Assists

Bygone Encounter

San Jose Earthquakes Vs LA Galaxy: 2-1

Whitecaps Vs Portland: 0-1

Goal-Keeper

The only player who can save LA Galaxy defensively today is David Bingham. In a backline which has offered absolutely nothing in the way of support to him, the goal-keeper has waged a lone battle to save his side from potentially embarrassing results.

Defenders

When the league’s worst attacking unit comes across this stern and stringent Portland Timbers defence, there is only one outcome from the showdown. This contest has a cleansheet for Portland written all over it, a contest where they’ll be quietly confident of registering their third cleansheet on the spree.

The side has let in a meagre two goals in its last four affairs, a period which has resulted in the side’s incredible uptick. Infront of a LA Galaxy side which has a frugal 18 goals to its name, Portland will have little qualms in pulling off a cleansheet.

It sees us opt for a trio of picks from the side, one made up of Pablo Bonilla, Dario Zuparic and Jorge Villafana.

Midfielders

Moving hand in hand with the attack is LA Galaxy’s defence. Its been on an akin waning spree, a backline set to be blown apart by Portland Timbers today.

And one player who’ll be eager anticipating stepping out against this setup is Diego Valeri. Portland’s top scorer in the league with 5 goals, he makes for a must have pick for the matchup.

Joining him is Yimmi Chara who has the three goals with Diego Chara who has registered the most assists at three for the club.

If there’s any player who can script an unlikely win or even draw for LA Galaxy, its Sebastian Lletget. He’s been the only player interested in helping his side claw their way out of their soup, a name who has spearheaded the side’s attacking gameplan with the 5 goals and 2 assists.

Joe Corona’s one goal see him wrap up our most heavily indulged in docket for the fixture.

Strikers

Scorer of four goals for LA Galaxy, the vibrant Cristian Pavon was always going to be inducted in our framework for the contest. The opposition meanwhile see the talismanic Jeremy Ebobisse will represent us from the visiting team for the impending contest.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With five goals and two assists, Valeri was always going to captain our side while Chara is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bingham, Villafana, Bonilla, Zuparic, Valeri, Chara, Sebastian, Yimmi, Corona, Jeremy, Pavon

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.