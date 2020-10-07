Skip Bayless says Jimmy Butler is the reason as to why the Miami Heat blew Game 4 of the NBA Finals and handed Lakers a 3-1 lead.

The Miami Heat faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the Lakers edged out the Heat to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on the Heat, 102-96.

The Heat and Lakers were neck and neck throughout the game but the Lakers pulled away following a dagger 3 from Anthony Davis.

Following the game, Skip Bayless took to Twitter to air out his usual frustrations and decided that Jimmy Butler would be on the receiving end of his Twitter rant.

Skip Bayless blames Jimmy Butler for the Miami Heat loss

One of the main storylines surrounding Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has been the fact that he is much too passive, especially in crunch time minutes.

Butler was excellent in Game 3 as he put up a historic performance but the Heat won Game 3 due to Butler’s aggressiveness offensively.

Skip Bayless refers to Jimmy’s passive nature when approaching the game and says that it is his fault that the Lakers won, saying Jimmy let the Lakers take control of the game.

Jimmy Butler let the Lakers take command of this game and this series. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 7, 2020

What does Jimmy Butler think about the Heat’s Game 4 performance?

With Bam Adebayo back in the lineup, the Heat played quite well in this game. With Butler on AD and Bam on LeBron, the switchability of the LeBron-Davis pick and roll was great.

However, as noted earlier, Jimmy Butler was passing up too many shots in the 4th quarter. He would drive into the paint, stop, and look to pass out to the perimeter on almost every possession.

When asked about Game 5 adjustments, Butler said the Heat know they can be better.

“We know we gotta be better. We know we can be better.” Jimmy Butler discusses the adjustments the Heat will make before Game 5 and the importance of this team’s confidence. pic.twitter.com/g37PqjSE6P — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) October 7, 2020

Can Heat make a comeback in Game 5 and live to fight another day?