Piyush Chawla not playing: The spinner from Chennai Super Kings has been benched for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We’ll bat first. In the last two games when we batted first we did a good job. We have gone back to the drawing board to see what we can do. We’re playing the same XI,” Karthik said during the toss.

Coming on the back of losing against Delhi Capitals by 18 runs, Karthik had opened up on demoting Sunil Narine in the batting order. It is worth mentioning that Kolkata have made that change as batsman Rahul Tripathi has walked out to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill.

Why is Piyush Chawla not playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs KKR?

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have made a lone change in including spinner Karn Sharma for Piyush Chawla. “We’ve been chasing all this while anyway. We’ve had a few bad games and a few good ones, but we’re ready to do anything.

“As the tournament progresses, you adapt to new questions and that is what happened in the last game. The openers’ approach was great to see,” Dhoni said during the toss.

While Dhoni wasn’t asked about Chawla’s exclusion, one feels it has been done due to his economy rate in IPL 2020. In five T20s so far, Chawla’s six wickets had come at an average of 25.16, an economy rate of 8.88 and a strike rate of 17.

The development means that Chawla won’t be playing against his last franchise in Knight Riders. Having picked 66 wickets in 70 T20s at an average of 27.80, an economy rate of 8.22 and a strike rate of 20.30 during his six-year stint at KKR, Chawla would have played his first match against them tonight.