LeBron James is just one win away from capturing a fourth career NBA Championship, and in Year 17, James is still playing some of the best basketball of his life.

James is averaging under 40 minutes per game for just the second time in his career in the Finals, but he’s been incredibly efficient when he’s been on the floor against the Heat. He may not win a fourth career Finals MVP award if the Lakers go on to close out the series, as Anthony Davis has dominated this series, but at the age of 35, James’ latest performances in the NBA Finals have been among the finest in his career.

Where does James’ latest Finals run rank among his long history of Finals appearances? Let’s take a look at the stats:

2007 Finals: 4-0 loss vs. Spurs

42.5 minutes per game, 22.0 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, .5 blocks, 1.0 steals, 5.8 turnovers, 35.1 FG%, 15.5 3PT%

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2011 Finals: 4-2 loss vs. Mavericks

43.7 minutes per game, 17.8 ppg, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, .5 blocks, 1.7 steals, 4.0 turnovers, 47.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT%

© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

2012 Finals: 4-1 win over Thunder

Won Finals MVP

44.0 minutes per game, 28.6 ppg, 10.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, .4 blocks, 1.6 steals, 3.8 turnovers, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT%

© AP Photo/David Santiago

2013 Finals: 4-3 win over Spurs

Won Finals MVP

43.1 minutes per game, 25.3 ppg, 10.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, .9 blocks, 2.3 steals, 2.6 turnovers, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT%

© AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

2014 Finals: 4-1 loss vs. Spurs

38.0 minutes per game, 28.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.0 assists, .4 blocks, 2.0 steals, 3.8 turnvoers, 57.4 FG%, 60.0 3PT%

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2015 Finals: 4-2 loss vs. Warriors

Series result: 45.8 minutes per game, 35.8 ppg, 13.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, .5 blocks, 1.3 steals, 3.5 turnovers, 39.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT%

© AP Photo/Ben Margot

2016 Finals :4-3 win over Warriors

Won Finals MVP

42.0 minutes per game, 29.7 ppg, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.3 blocks, 2.6 steals, 4.4 turnovers, 48.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT%

© AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

2017 Finals: 4-1 loss vs. Warriors

42.4 minutes per game, 33.6 ppg, 12.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.4 steals, 4.2 turnovers, 56.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT%

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2018 Finals: 4-0 loss vs. Warriors

45.0 minutes per game, 34.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.3 steals, 5.0 turnovers, 52.4 FG%, 27.4 3PT%

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Finals: Up 3-1 over Heat

38.3 minutes per game, 27.8 ppg, 11.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, .8 blocks, .8 steals, 4.0 turnovers, 53.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT%

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports