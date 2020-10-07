LeBron James is just one win away from capturing a fourth career NBA Championship, and in Year 17, James is still playing some of the best basketball of his life.
James is averaging under 40 minutes per game for just the second time in his career in the Finals, but he’s been incredibly efficient when he’s been on the floor against the Heat. He may not win a fourth career Finals MVP award if the Lakers go on to close out the series, as Anthony Davis has dominated this series, but at the age of 35, James’ latest performances in the NBA Finals have been among the finest in his career.
Where does James’ latest Finals run rank among his long history of Finals appearances? Let’s take a look at the stats:
2007 Finals: 4-0 loss vs. Spurs
42.5 minutes per game, 22.0 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, .5 blocks, 1.0 steals, 5.8 turnovers, 35.1 FG%, 15.5 3PT%
2011 Finals: 4-2 loss vs. Mavericks
43.7 minutes per game, 17.8 ppg, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, .5 blocks, 1.7 steals, 4.0 turnovers, 47.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT%
2012 Finals: 4-1 win over Thunder
Won Finals MVP
44.0 minutes per game, 28.6 ppg, 10.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, .4 blocks, 1.6 steals, 3.8 turnovers, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT%
2013 Finals: 4-3 win over Spurs
Won Finals MVP
43.1 minutes per game, 25.3 ppg, 10.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, .9 blocks, 2.3 steals, 2.6 turnovers, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT%
2014 Finals: 4-1 loss vs. Spurs
38.0 minutes per game, 28.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.0 assists, .4 blocks, 2.0 steals, 3.8 turnvoers, 57.4 FG%, 60.0 3PT%
2015 Finals: 4-2 loss vs. Warriors
Series result: 45.8 minutes per game, 35.8 ppg, 13.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, .5 blocks, 1.3 steals, 3.5 turnovers, 39.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT%
2016 Finals :4-3 win over Warriors
Won Finals MVP
42.0 minutes per game, 29.7 ppg, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.3 blocks, 2.6 steals, 4.4 turnovers, 48.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT%
2017 Finals: 4-1 loss vs. Warriors
42.4 minutes per game, 33.6 ppg, 12.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.4 steals, 4.2 turnovers, 56.1 FG%, 37.7 3PT%
2018 Finals: 4-0 loss vs. Warriors
45.0 minutes per game, 34.0 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.3 steals, 5.0 turnovers, 52.4 FG%, 27.4 3PT%
2020 Finals: Up 3-1 over Heat
38.3 minutes per game, 27.8 ppg, 11.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, .8 blocks, .8 steals, 4.0 turnovers, 53.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT%
