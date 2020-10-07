KKR pacer Ali Khan: The 29-year old player had earlier become the first player from USA to find an Indian Premier League team.

After becoming the first player from USA to be selected by an Indian Premier League franchise, there were reports yesterday around pacer Ali Khan being ruled out of IPL 2020 due to an injury.

It is worth mentioning that Khan was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders a week before IPL 2020 as a replacement for injured English pacer Harry Gurney.

IPL’s website confirmed the reports around Khan by mentioning his name in the list of players who have been ruled out of IPL 2020.

“Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Ali Khan as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season,” read IPL’s website.

Has KKR pacer Ali Khan been ruled out of IPL 2020?

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ali Khan has sustained a side injury but the same hasn’t ruled him out of the ongoing 13th season of the IPL. Currently very much with the Knight Riders, Khan is undergoing his rehab and continues to be a part of their campaign.

Known for his pace and bowling yorkers at will especially in the slog overs, Ali Khan joined Kolkata on the back of a successful stint with Trinbago Knight Riders (same parent company as KKR) in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

In 18 T20s in the CPL including his debut for Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2016, Ali Khan has dismissed 17 batsmen at an average of 27.65, an economy rate of 8.77 and a strike rate of 19.59.

Knight Riders, who will take the field to face Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi tonight, are currently at the fourth position on the points table with two wins and losses each in four IPL 2020 matches.