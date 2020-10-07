Most years, I fall for the trap. I think the Cleveland Browns are going to be good. So this year, I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t suggest that they were good. I wouldn’t acknowledge their wins through the first three weeks. I wouldn’t praise Myles Garrett for his work that deserves consideration for the Defensive Player of the Year. I wouldn’t say the Kevin Stefanski has brought a surprising air of competency to Cleveland. I wouldn’t.

The Browns, however, are 3-1. They won in a shootout over the Dallas Cowboys, and Cleveland has bigger tests coming with the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers over the next two weeks. We have already seen posers (like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears) begin to reveal themselves. For now, I’m willing to finally say that the 2020 Browns are good. They crack the top 10 in the power rankings below.

32. New York Jets (0-4) — Last week, I thought their tape was so bad that it was funny. This week, it’s just depressing.

31. New York Giants (0-4) — Daniel Jones evolution and development is … not happening.

30. Houston Texans (0-4) — Bill O’Brien may be out, but he did his damage to the roster. There’s no way they make a turnaround.

29. Atlanta Falcons (0-4) — A part of me wondered if they could pull off an upset if they started the game by *not* taking a big lead. (That part of me was wrong.)

28. Denver Broncos (1-3) — They might be a little bit better if their IR wasn’t stacked with their best players.

27. Washington Football Team (1-3) — They’ve taken beatdowns in each of the last three weeks.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) — It was really fun when they seemed like they were good for like two weeks. But they’re not good. And it’s not fun anymore.

25. Detroit Lions (1-3) — Matt Patricia stinks. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) — Feels like 2024 might be their year!

23. Chicago Bears (3-1) — I have zero faith that they’ll be able to win games with Nick Foles (or Mitchell Trubisky).

22. Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) — I had a sense that they were posers. It’s beginning to show.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) — I’m obliged to rank them this high because of two things: 1) They’re atop the NFC (L)East and 2) I admire the absolutely dogged play style that Carson Wentz displayed on Sunday. He wasn’t great, but he played with a fun brand of reckless abandon.

20. Miami Dolphins (1-3) — The 49ers are getting healthy and are likely to make the Dolphins 1-4 after Week 5. Yikes. Tua time?

19. Dallas Cowboys (1-3) — The awful defense is very much getting in the way of the awesome offense.

18. Minnesota Vikings (1-3) — Maybe they can come in second in the NFC North and steal a wild card spot. Maybe.

17. Arizona Cardinals (2-2) — They’re an inconsistent team that’s run by a second-year QB and coach. I suppose this is what we should expect.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) — They’re not winning many games yet, but Justin Herbert had looked legitimately impressive through his first two games.

15. Carolina Panthers (2-2) — With wins over the Cardinals and the Chargers, the Panthers seem to be getting their act together quickly under Matt Rhule and Teddy Bridgewater.

14. San Francisco 49ers (2-2) — They’re starting to get healthy again, and they’re likely to go on a winning streak.

13. New England Patriots (2-2) — Their offense was rendered useless without Cam Newton, who has COVID-19. But their defense is still preposterously good.

12. New Orleans Saints (2-2) — Are we sure they’re good. Yes, they came back against the Lions. But they had to COME BACK against the Lions.

11. Tennessee Titans (3-0) — Their outbreak seems to be subsiding (for now). We’ll see what toll it takes on players availability and preparedness.

10. Cleveland Browns (3-1) — Putting the Cleveland Freaking Browns in the top 10 is totally the type of thing that would never come back to bite me.

9. Indianapolis Colts (3-1) — It’s strange to think the Browns could be the Colts’ first legit test this season, but that’s the reality we’re living in.

8. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) — It would be very fun if Sean McVay was back to being the offensive genius we knew and loved in 2018.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) — Their winning over the stat nerds with excellent offensive DVOA. Tom Brady also relearned how to throw the deep ball down the field (at times.) He’s only going to get better as he continues to acclimate.

6. Buffalo Bills (4-0) — Yes, yes. They ARE good. Josh Allen may even be good. But Buffalo has undefeated Tennessee this weekend, then the Chiefs on Thursday night. Those games will tell us a lot.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) — Still impressive on both sides of the ball, even if they were forced to take an early bye.

4. Seattle Seahawks (4-0) — Their defense is bad, but it’s just good enough for the offense to win games.

3. Baltimore Ravens (3-1) — They should enjoy the next two weeks against easy opponents: vs. Bengals in Week 5 and @ Eagles in Week 6.

2. Green Bay Packers (4-0) — Their secondary looks lackluster. That’s the biggest thing that’s strapping them into this No. 2 spot.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) — The Patriots showed the current blueprint to slowing down Mahomes. The question is whether anyone can recreate it.