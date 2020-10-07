FRA Vs UKR Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Either set to massively shuffle with their setups given the imminent UEFA Nations League clashes.

On a 12 match unbeaten spree in the footballing fraternity, Ukraine saw their incredible and remarkable run be curbed with a real drubbing. While the side won’t be massively perturbed by its 4-0 trouncing received at the hands of Spain, the team will be perplexed with its recent record against sides superior to it.

The team has gone onto lose all four of its clashes away from home, a record which can easily be further extend when it faces off against France today. This French side in unbeaten in its last 9 outings, a spree which included 8 wins.

The side has gone onto win both of its opening clashes in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 as well with latest result in the competition being a 4-2 routing of Croatia. It was a performance which paid testament to the vibrant touch the robust side is in at the moment, form which bodes extremely ominously for Ukraine.

Probable Winner

With us set to see new look sides from either country for this practice showdown, it’s the French side which holds a clear edge on the day. The side’s repertoire of worldclass names is way superior to Ukraine’s setup, names who’ll lead the side to an overwhelming win today.

Probable Playing 11

France

Maignan, Dubois, Kimpembe, Lenglet, Digne, Kante, Nzonzi, Aouar, Coman, Giroud, Martial

Ukraine

Lunin, Karavayev, Plastun, Cheberko, Mykhaylichenko, Sydorchuk, Kharatin, Shaparenko, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyhankov

Match Details

International Matches

Match: France Vs Ukraine

Date And Time: 8th October, Thursday- 12:40am IST

Venue: Stade Auguste Delaune

Telecast: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

France

Ukraine

Bygone Encounter

France Vs Croatia: 4-2

Spain Vs Ukraine: 4-0

FRA Vs UKR Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Andriy Lunin from Ukraine will be inducted in our side as the goal-keeper for today. For the shot stopper, this encounter is one of the biggest of his career, a tie he’ll be looking to utilise as an occasion to show the world what he’s capable of as a player.

Defenders

Despite fielding a massively chopped and toyed around with backline for today, France are outright favourites for a cleansheet. Ukraine failed to score against Spain and given the manner in which the home side will dominate proceedings today, a goal sees extremely unlikely for Ukraine once again.

It sees us opt for France’s entire defensive framework for the matchup. We begin with Lucas Digne, someone whose ability to make his presence felt in attack saw him win a penalty for Everton in the Premier League.

Leo Dubois is someone who can exploit and run the flanks as well to square the ball for his counterparts to see him join up with Digne. CBs Presnel Kimpembe and Charles Lenglet will be wrapping up the quartet from the side.

Midfielders

Houssem Aouar might not have been able to complete his transfer to Arsenal this season but the solid interest from the Premier League side is an epitome of his increasing stature. The French midfielder is an extremely tricky name to defend against, someone capable of squirming his way past the tightest of spaces.

If anyone can score for Ukraine, its Andriy Yarmolenko. And with him having been left in the cold by West Ham off late, the relatively fresh set of legs will be eager to remind the world stage of their calibre.

The other two names from the visitors come in the form of their CDM pairing. In Mykola Shaparenko and Ihor Kharatin, the player has a tenacious partnership, one capable of clobbering down on the opposition’s attack with ease.

Strikers

Olivier Giroud was an instant pick for us from France. He’s scored on six occasions in his side’s last eight encounters, a striker who has been absolutely sensational for his country across the last couple of seasons.

Kingsley Coman joins up with him, a one-two of names capable of tearing a paper thin Ukraine defence into shreds.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Giroud’s incredible record across the last year sees him captain our side while Coman is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lunin, Charles, Leo, Digne, Presnel, Andriy, Aouar, Kharatin, Mykola, Giroud, Coman

