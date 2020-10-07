With the 2020 presidential election nearing, educating the masses on the importance of voting has been a major topic for leagues throughout sports. Players have been seen wearing shirts that say, “vote,” urging fans to show up on election day or participate in early voting and pushing for safe voting spaces for the first Tuesday of November.
With the coronavirus pandemic a major issue still in the United States and social distancing rules implemented in many states, large voting spaces will be important to cutting down lines and ensuring the safety of all who vote.
Many have pushed for stadiums and arenas to be used as voting sites. Fans, players and team personnel have asked they open their doors to the voters in the area in order to create additional spaces for the highly anticipated election.
The NFL launched its “NFL Votes” campaign and has facts, figures and important dates regarding voting listed on their website.
The website states, “We recognize that voting is one of our most fundamental rights, so we want to use our platform to advocate for all members of the NFL family to exercise it.”
Several NFL teams are offering up their home stadiums to voters on November 3 and some have already welcomed in voters for primary elections.
Here are the stadiums being used in some capacity for the upcoming election:
- Seattle Seahawks: On August 1, the team’s website read, “Local citizens will be able to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, and receive other assistance from King County Elections staff during both the August Primary and November General elections.”
- Indianapolis Colts: Lucas Oil Stadium will be open to Marion County voters to reduce line times
- Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams: SoFi Stadium will have a voting center outside starting October 30
- Atlanta Falcons: The stadium held an event in September allowed for eligible residents to register to vote and check their status
- Carolina Panthers: For the first time, Bank of America Stadium will be used as an early voting site for Mecklenburg County voters from rom October 15-31. Voters can show up to cast their ballot no matter what their designated polling place is
- Detroit Lions: The Lions were the “first NFL team in the country to announce their plans to dedicate their arena, staff and other resources to support our elections,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said back in August. Ford Field be host to eight of the city’s 12 receiving boards, independent groups that take in cast ballots and make sure the proper protocols are followed.
- Green Bay Packers: The tailgate venue close to Lambeau Field will be used as a polling location on November 3
- Houston Texans: NRG Arena, located in NRG Park will be used for early voting from October 13-30 and will also be used as a voting station on Election Day for all Harris County registered voters
- Kansas City Chiefs: Last month, Arrowhead Stadium was cleared to be used as a polling site for the November election
- Philadelphia Eagles: In August, Jeffrey Lurie says they would be opening Lincoln Financial Field as a polling location. He also said they would close the offices on Election Day, encouraged employees to volunteer at the polls
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Raymond James Stadium will open as an early voting site from October 19 to November 1 for Hillsborough County voters
- Washington Football Team: FedExField will be open to voters on Nov. 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time