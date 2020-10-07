With the 2020 presidential election nearing, educating the masses on the importance of voting has been a major topic for leagues throughout sports. Players have been seen wearing shirts that say, “vote,” urging fans to show up on election day or participate in early voting and pushing for safe voting spaces for the first Tuesday of November.

With the coronavirus pandemic a major issue still in the United States and social distancing rules implemented in many states, large voting spaces will be important to cutting down lines and ensuring the safety of all who vote.

Many have pushed for stadiums and arenas to be used as voting sites. Fans, players and team personnel have asked they open their doors to the voters in the area in order to create additional spaces for the highly anticipated election.

The NFL launched its “NFL Votes” campaign and has facts, figures and important dates regarding voting listed on their website.

The website states, “We recognize that voting is one of our most fundamental rights, so we want to use our platform to advocate for all members of the NFL family to exercise it.”

Several NFL teams are offering up their home stadiums to voters on November 3 and some have already welcomed in voters for primary elections.

Here are the stadiums being used in some capacity for the upcoming election: