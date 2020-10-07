DOTA 2 NEWS: Viking.gg clinch 2-1 victory against HellRaisers in R1 Group Stage of ESL One Germany 2020. The 3rd series of ESL One Germany went down to the wire. Below, you can find the match details between Viking.gg and HellRasiers & read how Viking.gg snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

The first series of today between Viking.gg and HellRasiers got off to a terrific start. HellRasiers drafted Lina, Slardar, Pugna, Lifestealer & Witch Doctor. Viking.gg entered the fray with IO, Queen of Pain, Faceless Void, Snapfire and Chaos Knight. Although the lanes went pretty even, HellRaisers coordinated well and managed to clinch a victory with a 16,500 gold lead.

‘Nix’ played the Lifestealer and was able to pressure the Viking.gg defense to make mistakes which cost them the game. Nix ended the game with 6 kills, 7 assists and only 1 death.

Viking.gg fought back in the second game and evened the scales. Seleri on the Snapfire & Shad on Faceless Void produced some brilliant out-plays to which HellRasiers had no answer to. Despite being on the back-foot for most of the game, Viking.gg were able to secure a victory in the 57th minute after a lot of patience.

GGWP @GGVikin takes the series 2-1 vs @HELLRAISERSgg in Round 1 of Group Stage! More games to come! 📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/QKz3D9QpnR — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 6, 2020

In the third game, Viking.gg did not allow HellRaisers to get the upper-hand. Viking.gg were precise, coordinated and lethal as they burst into the enemy’s base in 20 minutes and closed out game 3 in under 25 minutes. The scores stood at 5-21 in favor of Viking.gg