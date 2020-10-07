Dota 2 News: Liquid beat Mudgolems 2-0 in Group Stage Round 1 of ESL One Germany. Team Liquid started their ESL One Germany 2020 campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Mudgolems. Read more to find out the highlights of the series & catch all the latest update from ESL One Germany 2020.

Team Liquid put up a stellar performance against Mudgolems, but Mudgolems did not go down easy. The 2-0 victory did not come easy by any means. While Game 1 was an easy victory for Liquid, Mudgolems fought back even after having a 7-0 deficit in the begining. At times in the second game, there was a feeling that this would also be decided by a Game 3. However, Liquid countered Mudgolems with some daring maneuvers.

Game 1 goes to @teamliquid! Quite a onesided game this one, let’s see what game 2 has to offer 👏 📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/oKmsvyX3tV — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 6, 2020

Liquid vs Mudgolems Game 2

Despite having a devastating start in Game 2, Mudgolems crawled their way back to contention. They found 2 back-to-back kills on Liquid’s MicKe who was having an amazing game until then. With that, they were also able to pick off the 2 supports. However, MicKe learnt his lesson, and he never died after that. At the end of 43 minutes, he had claimed 13 kills and 14 assist, but he never died after.

GGWP is called! The crits are just TOO BIG on @mickeDOTA ! 😨⚔@teamliquid takes the series 2-0 vs Mudgolems 📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/rt4hX9dlQ2 — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 6, 2020

OG vs Winstrike

In the last Series for tonight, OG will face off against WinStrike. WinStrike is a relatively new team in the Europe/CIS region for Dota 2. So, they will face-off against 2-time TI champions. This could be very one sided or a complete spectacle if WinStrike are up to the task. OG also has not been performing very well recently.

LAST SERIES OF THE DAY! ✨@Winstrike_Team vs @OGesports Get your snackies and get comfy, game will start shortly! 📺 https://t.co/jKNcjqCY84#ESLOne pic.twitter.com/dJoI9SxQqq — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) October 6, 2020

You can watch a live stream of the Game on ESL One Germany’s Twitch Handle.