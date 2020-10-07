‘Did LeBron James hurt his groin in Game 4 vs Heat?’: Twitter fears Lakers star re-aggravated his groin injury (News)

LeBron James seems to have re-aggravated his groin injury, which made him miss 27 games last season and fans feared the worst.

LeBron James had the entire Lakers fan base hold their breath late in the 4th quarter. LeBron James was soaring for a defensive rebound, when he had a minor collision in the paint. He seemed to bend down and wince in pain, giving Lakers fans the scare about him re-aggravating his groin injury.

@LakersReporter has anyone noticed @KingJames is holding his groin…I suspect his injury is far worse than we realize — King Lou (@k1ng_lou) October 7, 2020

Am I the only one who can see that @KingJames is playing hurt. Looks like a tweaked groin. He’s moving the same way he did when he came back early from that same injury last season then had to shut it down after a few games.@Lakers HAVE to close this out Thurs or risk trouble — Israel Keys Barber Shop (@IKBarberShop) October 7, 2020

James had a wonderful come around game tonight, after that blunder of a Game 3. He took care of the ball better, committing only 1 turnover, as compared to 8 in Game 3. The Lakers now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

LeBron James seems fine, no signs of a re-injury

After that scare, LeBron seemed to be fine and helped the Lakers win a very hard-fought 102-96 win over the Heat. This puts up the Lakers 3-1 and as we’ve seen these playoffs. Lakers usually wrap up their 3.1 leads in Game 5.

While a lot of twitter users suspected a groin injury, it seems like LeBron was just hit in his ‘crown jewels’ and did not actually tweak his groin.

However, because he was seen ambling a little and holding his groin area, it was natural of a few fans to get worried, considering how it hampered his campaign during Lakers’s last season.

Now, even if he tweaked his groin a little, the Lakers talisman will have 3 days to recover before Game 5 of the NBA finals.

Appears @kingjames just took it in the crown jewels. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 7, 2020

Can the Heat survive Game 5, or will the Lakers raise banner #17?

Game 5 comes after a 3-day gap, which would be very important for the Miami Heat. They need to regroup and figure out how to close out and win close games.

None of the games, except Game 1 have really had a huge difference in the scoring margin, and the Heat should see that as a plus sign and work on it.

They fell short by 6 points tonight, but on the bright side, Bam Adebayo was back and was feeling much better. The gap between Games 4 and 5 would be crucial to get him back 100% and prepare for the strength that the Lakers come at them with.

The Lakers on the other hand would be looking to seal the series and raise their 17th banner in Staples Center soon. They’re one game shy of doing so, and they would like to come at the Heat with all they have, in Game 5.