Tyler Herro’s father raises concerns on Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro’s relationship, back in 2019, with Herro snapping at his father.

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler have built up a solid relationship, ever since both of them landed in Miami back in 2019. Tyler Herro was drafted 13th overall by the Heat and Jimmy took his talents to South Beach as a free agent.

It is very apparent that Herro and Butler have bonded in their time together, as social media is flooded with videos of them in high spirits together surface quite frequently.

However, with Jimmy Butler taking the rookie under his wing, dating back to July of 2019, Tyler Herro father raised a couple concerms regarding Butler.

Tyler Herro’s father was concerned about his son hanging out with Butler

Jimmy Butler isn’t known as an easy going guy. This couple with his free spirited off the court lifestyle, had Tyler Herro’s father raise some concerns about his son regularly meeting up with Jimmy.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James, do you initiate trash talk?’: Lakers star addresses ‘you’re in trouble’ controversy with Jimmy Butler

Tyler’s father notes, “As a parent, you hear stories about Jimmy and you just want to make sure he’s ok.” Herro’s father Chris, recalls Tyler snapping back at him saying, “Dad, you have got to stop texting he, Jimmy’s a good dude.”

All these concerns raised by Chris was during July 2019 when Jimmy invited Tyler to workout with him in Chicago.

How has Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler’s relationship grown?

Both Miami newbies grew fond of one another during the Heat’s training camp late last year and kept growing closer as the season went on, developing an older-younger brother dynamic.

tag the homie you support like Jimmy does Tyler pic.twitter.com/LLuyuJ0SvK — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 28, 2020

This relationship has helped them build an impeccable chemistry on the court as the Jimmy Butler-Tyler Herro pick and pop action has been deadly for the Heat throughout the season.

The 20 year old and the Marquette graduate have gotten so close that Butler has become fond of Tyler’s younger brothers as well, Myles and Austin.