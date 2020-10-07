New York Knicks are inquiring about trading for Chris Paul; will have to give up Kevin Knox in the trade.

In a blockbuster trade in the 2019 offseason, the Oklahoma City dealt their franchise player, Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, and acquired 35 year old Chris Paul in the process.

The revamped Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the world by clinching the 5th seed in the West and taking the Rockets to 7 games in the first round.

Chris Paul played exceptionally well throughout the year, and increased his trade value by a huge margin. Now, in the 2020 offseason, teams in need of a point guard are inquiring about the NBPA president, which include the New York Knicks.

Knicks need a veteran point guard and believe Chris Paul would be a good fit.

Newly appointed President of Basketball Operations, Leon Rose has already started wracking his brain on how to improve the Knicks roster.

Sam Presti will likely want a first-round pick and a young prospect from the Knicks in exchange for Chris Paul, per @NYPost_Berman “According to the source, that young player preferably is Kevin Knox.” pic.twitter.com/m4xlBaNkbK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 6, 2020

It is being reported that OKC GM Sam Presti has not set the bargaining price all too high as he has been adamant on the Knicks involving the sophomore Kevin Knox, along with a first round pick, into the trade package for Chris Paul.

Knicks have also, reportedly, been testing the waters by looking into acquiring Paul George and/or Victor Oladipo this offseason.

How do the salaries work out for the New York Knicks?

The New York Knicks have been well below the salary cap this season, as they missed out on big name superstars in the 2019 offseason.

Their highest paid player who is on the books is Julius Randle is set to make $18.9 million in 2020-21. Sophomore Kevin Knox is still on his rookie deal.

Chris Paul however, is on a massive max contract as he is set to make an enormous $41 million next season.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Knicks will splurge on a 35 year old Chris Paul to lead their young roster into next season.