When two winless sides in Group D of the 2020-21 instalment of the Eurocup take on each other today, the level of competition and feisty brand of football is set to be at an all time high. Either side will be eager to register its opening win of the marquee tournament and with it finally get their sortie underway this term.

Defeated by a meagre four points, Olimpija will be well aware that things could have been easily different for them in their league opener. The 90-86 defeat is bound to have hurt the side, a result which the side knows could have swung its way had the side showed slightly better composure in the fourth quarter.

However, the short turnaround time means that the unit doesn’t have much time to contemplate on that performance and beat itself over it. Also, with the unit giving a solid account of itself in the display, Olimpija will be quietly confident of bettering that showing to register their first win of the season today.

BUR Vs LJU Fantasy Probable Winner

Buraspor 93-86 was a closely contested affair as well but the main predicament for the side is tis leaky defence. This is a backline which just can’t placate vicious attacks, a unit which will go onto be battered for the second game on the bounce.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Mathiang is out for Buraspor for the encounter attributing to his injury.

Buraspor

Hamilton, Newman, Munford, Batuk, Jones

Olimpija

Perry, Ukic, Muric, Hopkins, Brown

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Buraspor Vs Olimpija Group D

Date And Time: 7th October, Wednesday: 10:00pm

Venue: Arena Stožice, Ljubljana

Best Shooter

Buraspor

Olimpija

Best Ball Stealer

Buraspor

Olimpija

Bygone Encounter

Buraspor Vs Trento: 86-93

Nanterre Vs Olimpija: 80-76

BUR Vs LJU Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Munford Xavier did everything within his capacity to pull off a win for Buraspor in their league opening game. The point guard exploded for 17 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds, a wholesome showing off basketball from a truly worldclass name.

Shooting Guard

From being listed as a 5.5 credits player to currently seeing his value stand at a hefty 7.3 credits, Daniel Domonique Hamilton has his game one showing to credit for that ascendancy. The Buraspor man registered 19 points, 3 assists and 8 rebounds on the day, a showing which saw him take centrestage in both attack and defence for the side.

Alen Hodzic didn’t quite convert his field points as he would have envisaged but the Olimpija man still managed to register 9 points to see him be our first pick from the side.

Small Forward

If Buraspor are to win this one, the only way they can do so is by putting all their eggs in their attacking side of the game. Its an approach which will see Malik Newman be asked to express himself freely after he ended up dropping 17 points inside the paint the last time around.

Perry Jones will be partnering up with him. The two make for a lethal twosome, names who can move in unison to exploit the paint and pull off jump shots at a persistent rate.

Power Forward

Edo Muric offered us glimpses of what he can do on the court. The power forward ended up with 12 points, ones which gave us an insight into his sprawling bank of the windmills, spin and slams and reverse scoops.

Centre

Ivan Marinovic managed to register 6 points in his frugal minutes to see him be his partner for the contest. The opposition meanwhile see us venture in with the services of Oguz Savas owing to the player’s ability to school attacks and guard his side’s post.

Star Player

Xavier’s triples and dimes see him be our star player while Daniel is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Xavier, Daniel, Hodzic, Newman, Jones, Muric, Savas, Oguz

