The last time Nick Foles played Tom Brady, he was en route to a Super Bowl MVP as the historic and improbable leader of the Philadelphia Eagles’ first championship in nearly 60 years. A lot has changed since then, for both Foles and Brady. The former has changed teams twice and is now at least partially locked in as the Chicago Bears’ quarterback after usurping Mitchell Trubisky back in Week 3, whereas Brady appears to be hitting his stride as the new face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off a five-touchdown explosion in Sunday’s big win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Can Foles find a way to upset Brady again, with Chicago (3-1) trying to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North? Or will Brady keep rolling and help the Buccaneers (3-1) stay atop the NFC South? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the Week 5 kickoff:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

Foles fell back to Earth against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 after shining off the bench the week prior, but he should benefit from staying at home on a short week. The trust he has in Allen Robinson — and the aggressiveness to just put the ball up there for him — should also give Chicago a handful of big plays against Tampa Bay. If Khalil Mack and Co. can step up in the trenches, meanwhile, the Bears have a reasonable chance of limiting Bruce Arians’ offense, which is quite banged up in the wake of the Bucs’ win over Los Angeles with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Scotty Miller and Rob Gronkowski all nursing injuries.

Still, as classic as it’d be to see Foles get another improbable nod over Brady, the Bucs remain the superior team. Their defense allowed some big plays against the Chargers but has generally been overlooked, and it’s a safe bet that Brady will have at least a few of those banged-up weapons ready to go by Thursday night. It might not be pretty, but Arians has both the guts and the talent to steal a road victory here and send Tampa Bay to 4-1 atop the South.

Pick: Buccaneers 26, Bears 21

