Mark Jackson says Tyler Herro is more than just a sandwich as Herro makes a shot late in the 4th quarter.

With the Miami Heat losing a close one to the Los Angeles Lakers, 102-96, the Miami Heat have the challenge of winning 3 straight games, as they are faced with a 3-1 deficit.

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro showed up tonight, as he put on a decent offensive performance to help keep the game within reach for the Heat.

However, during the minutes of the game, Herro drained a tough shot, which prompted Mark Jackson to compare him to something very out of the ordinary.

Mark Jackson compares Tyler Herro to a sandwich

With 4:25 left in the 4th quarter, Tyler Herro sidesteps into a fadeaway from the right corner and drains the shot for his 17th point of the game.

Following this shot by Herro, Mark Jackson gives his take on what he thought about the shot and decides to compare him to a sandwich, saying, “ A Herro is more than just a sandwich.”

Though this may be one of the stranger things that have been said by announcers, Jackson is referring to a Greek sandwich which is known as a gyro sandwich. The word “gyro” is pronounced as ‘yee-ro’, which sounds like ‘Herro’

How did the internet respond to this quote by Mark Jackson?

This attempt at a witty remark by Mark Jackson was met with a lot of confusion online as fans could not fathom the fact that Mark Jackson had just compared rookie Tyler Herro to a sandwich.

I usually leave the advanced stats stuff to the experts but the Heat were outscored 12-8 by the Lakers after Mark Jackson compared Tyler Herro to a sandwich. — Benjamin Cruz (@cruzkontrol) October 7, 2020

Many more did not understand that Mark Jackson was referring to a Greek style dish and were hilariously lobbying to remove Mark Jackson from the announcers table.