The Atlanta Braves will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead when they take on the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of their National League Divisional Series on Wednesday. The Braves exploded for six runs in the seventh inning on Tuesday to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 9-5 win in the opener. Atlanta won the season series 6-4. The Braves have won five of the last six meetings and 11 of 15.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 2:08 p.m. ET. The Marlins advanced to the NLDS by sweeping the Chicago Cubs in two Wild Card games, while the Braves swept the Cincinnati Reds. Atlanta is the -213 favorite on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Marlins odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Marlins vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Marlins money line: Atlanta -213, Miami +190

Braves vs. Marlins run line: Atlanta -1.5

Braves vs. Marlins over-under: 8.5 runs

ATL: The Braves were second in MLB in batting average at .268

MIA: 3B Brian Anderson led the Marlins with 11 home runs during the regular season

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta will look to take a commanding lead in the series by sending right-hander Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA) to the mound. Anderson pitched six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-0 win in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series on Thursday. He struck out nine batters, while walking just two. It was his postseason debut after making six regular-season starts. In two starts against the Marlins this year, he is 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA with 10 strikeouts and four walks. In 8 2/3 innings, he allowed nine hits and one earned run.

Offensively, catcher Travis d’Arnaud opened the series on Tuesday red hot, going 3-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run. He also walked twice. In 60 career games against the Marlins, d’Arnaud is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 35 RBIs. He has a .871 OPS vs. Miami.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami entered the series on a roll and has now won five of seven, including series victories over the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. The Marlins will look to even the series by starting right-hander Pablo Lopez (6-4, 3.61 ERA), who has won his last three decisions, including a 4-2 win over the Braves on Sept. 24. In three starts against Atlanta this season, Lopez was 2-1 with a 6.39 ERA.

On offense, Brian Anderson had the hot bat in Game 1, going 3-for-4 with one RBI. For the season, Anderson hit .255 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs. He batted .250 in 10 games against the Braves in 2020 with a homer and five RBIs. For his career, he is hitting .266 vs. Atlanta with five homers and 21 RBIs.

How to make Braves vs. Marlins picks

