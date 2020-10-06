WWE Star Paige hints at Wrestler’s Union on Twitter. Vince McMahon’s latest edict could see the WWE Superstar and her co-workers lose out on their earnings.

WWE Superstars are independent contractors. They are not considered employees of the company and do not receive such benefits. However, they continually bow to the WWE’s demands. This time Vince McMahon and co. have gone for their earnings outside of the promotion.

Also read: Triple H on Roman Reigns’ new character

The WWE have reportedly given their talent four weeks to hand over the ownership of their twitch accounts. The wrestlers will receive a percentage of the revenue they earn from their streams. However, this will count against their downside guarantees.

WWE Star Paige hints at Wrestler’s Union on Twitter

Former Divas Champion and WWE Superstar Paige has been one of the few stars who have openly spoken on the topic. “Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans,” She had previously tweeted. “A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base.”

Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base. — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 2, 2020

Her latest tweet has hinted the possibility of a fightback.

Learned a lot about unionism today. — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 5, 2020

“Learned a lot about unionism today,” she tweeted.

By classifying their wrestlers as Independent Contractors, the WWE frees themselves from paying health insurance, Social Security and Medicare contributions and unemployment insurance. In fact, Wrestlers even have to provide all costs for their costumes, props, etc., but have no claim to the intellectual property.

Many fans have long spoken for the need for a union in wrestling. However, for too long, it has been accepted that not many would like to go against Vince McMahon and his motley of yes man. The people at the top of the card do not want to lose what they already have and the ones at the bottom could be replaced at the drop of the hat.

Paige is one of the most well known stars in the promotion. Her rambling may not bring a change. However, it may turn a few heads. Even if this goes nowhere, it is pleasing to know that it’s not only the fans but the wrestlers themselves, who understand that they’re being wronged.

Click here for more WWE News