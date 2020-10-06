LeBron James walked off the court last night with still some time left on the clock and Kendrick Perkins has now defended him for the same. 

Everyone in the basketball world, nay, the sports world knows that you need to see a game through till the end, even if you’re losing. Apparently, LeBron James forgot about this yesterday. Despite staying in the game until the very last minute, he seemed to walk off the court on the very last possession.

LeBron leaving the court caused the match to stop as each team needs 5 players on the court at all times. He did not return and made another player check-in for a few seconds.

Kendrick Perkins tries to defend LeBron

Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of LeBron James, and a co-host of the ESPN Hoop Streams tried to make a case for why walking off the floor wasn’t wrong.

He emphasised on the fact that LeBron wasn’t anyway not going to wait and congratulate Jimmy, so he might as well moved to the locker room and get started on his recovery.

Post the match, LeBron was asked whether he left the court due to frustration, or did he think the game was over? To this, he replied with ‘Both’.

Fans react to James walking off the court

The fans were sure not happy about what LeBron did. They did not expect the greatest athlete of our generation to act like this.

A fan says this is no way to set an example.

Another fan points out how LeBron stayed for so long, yet left without seeing things through.

A twitter user points out how LeBron could not stand facing Jimmy after Jimmy outplayed LeBron after LeBron trash-talked him.

The Lakers are still up 2-1, but they need to show up big in Game 4, if they want to break the momentum that the Heat have gained.

Game 4 of the Finals take place on 6th, at 9 PM ET.

