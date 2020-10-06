LeBron James walked off the court last night with still some time left on the clock and Kendrick Perkins has now defended him for the same.

Everyone in the basketball world, nay, the sports world knows that you need to see a game through till the end, even if you’re losing. Apparently, LeBron James forgot about this yesterday. Despite staying in the game until the very last minute, he seemed to walk off the court on the very last possession.

LeBron walked off the court with 10 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/zTvwZhHDq5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2020

LeBron leaving the court caused the match to stop as each team needs 5 players on the court at all times. He did not return and made another player check-in for a few seconds.

Kendrick Perkins tries to defend LeBron

Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of LeBron James, and a co-host of the ESPN Hoop Streams tried to make a case for why walking off the floor wasn’t wrong.

He emphasised on the fact that LeBron wasn’t anyway not going to wait and congratulate Jimmy, so he might as well moved to the locker room and get started on his recovery.

Oh Please…what you wanted him to do go congratulate Jimmy Butler for serving them a 40 piece wing dinner tonight?! Carry on… https://t.co/DMCtXEHDw9 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 5, 2020

Post the match, LeBron was asked whether he left the court due to frustration, or did he think the game was over? To this, he replied with ‘Both’.

Fans react to James walking off the court

The fans were sure not happy about what LeBron did. They did not expect the greatest athlete of our generation to act like this.

A fan says this is no way to set an example.

C’mon man. I know bron is your guy but he’s deadass wrong for that move. Lead by example. Bet he wouldn’t want Bronny walking off the court like that at a high school game. — Michael Bell (@mb_haloprotec) October 5, 2020

Another fan points out how LeBron stayed for so long, yet left without seeing things through.

Lmaooo Lebron stays in until under 2min in a 20 point game to get a triple double but walks off the court before the game ends when he loses… pic.twitter.com/JmVJOoUTI2 — Andzee (@andys_hot_takes) October 5, 2020

A twitter user points out how LeBron could not stand facing Jimmy after Jimmy outplayed LeBron after LeBron trash-talked him.

Wait. So @KingJames talks crap in the 1st, saying “y’all in trouble” without looking at Butler. @JimmyButler outscores, outassists and outrebounds him in a win, looking that man in his face, saying “y’all in trouble” and LeBron walks off the court before the game is over? 🤡 — Anthony Quillian (@anthonyquillian) October 5, 2020

The Lakers are still up 2-1, but they need to show up big in Game 4, if they want to break the momentum that the Heat have gained.

Game 4 of the Finals take place on 6th, at 9 PM ET.