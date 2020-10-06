The Miami Heat will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight at 9:00 p.m. from the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Miami Heat pulled off a phenomenal victory in Game 3 with Jimmy Butler leaving it all on the floor for Miami. Butler shot 70% from the floor, playing 45 minutes and scoring 40 points. The Lakers will be ready to roll tonight and will need a big game from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Miami will need a big win to continue that underdog status, Tune into the NBA Finals, Game 4 tonight, and follow the NBA Finals action right here!

NBA Finals, Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

When: Tuesday, October 6

Tuesday, Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes

ABC, ESPN Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I continue to push for the Miami Heat and I think they tie up the series tonight. With ‘Jimmy Buckets’ playing the way he did for his team on Sunday, I’d expect the rest of the Heat to come ready to play.

Bet: Miami Heat +7.5.

NBA Finals Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Game 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Game 3: Heat 115, Lakers 104

Game 4: Tues, Oct 6, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Fri, Oct 9, Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Sun, Oct 11, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Tues, Oct 13, Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 p.m. ET

* if necessary

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5).

O/U: 218.5

