TSU Vs OSK Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Osaka pushing hard for a top 3 spot with each passing triumph in the league.

Gamba Osaka have suddenly picked up the speed in J1 League 2020-21. After a sorry start to the season, one where almost nothing swung their way in the opening exchanges of the league, the club has suddenly propelled its way all the way into 5th place, making massive strides in the league with each passing gameweek.

Long gone is the side which was failing to register two meaningful results in succession. The club has not only invigorated its season but has suddenly taken on the shape of an unstoppable juggernaut, a side which registered its fourth win on the spin after downing Kashima 2-0 the last time around.

Now only 7 points behind third place and with it the prize of an Asian Champions League, Osaka will once again come out hammer and tongs today. And today’s clash will be like giving candy to a child for the them, a tie where they have little qualms in over powering an ever floundering opposition.

TSU Vs OSK Fantasy Probable Winner

Where Osaka cant stop winning, Tosu just can’t seem to buy themselves a win. Schooled 3-0 by Hiroshima the last time around, the club is all set to be handed its second straight defeat with this bound to be another routing for the club.

Probable Playing 11

Sagan Tosu

Yohei Takaoka, Shinya Nakano, Ryoya Morishita, Hideto Takahashi, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Ryang Yong-Gi, Yuta Higuchi, An Yong-Woo, Daiki Matsuoka, Cho Dong-Gun, Kaisei Ishii

Gamba Osaka

Masaaki Higashiguchi, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, Ryu Takao, Kosuke Onose, Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Takashi Usami, Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo

Match Details

J1 League 2020-21

Match: Tosu Vs Osaka

Date And Time: 7th October, Wednesday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: Ekimae Real Estate Stadium, Tosu

Top Scorer

Sagan Tosu

Gamba Osaka

Ademilson Braga Bispo: 4 Goals, 3 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Hiroshima Vs Tosu: 3-0

Osaka Vs Kashima: 2-0

TSU Vs OSK Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

He is all set to concede today but that did little to stop us from opting for Tatsuya Morita for the impending encounter. The Tosu goal-keeper is refusing to get out of the hair of attacks, a player who has given cold feet to the best of defences given his staunch brand of shot stopping.

Defenders

One of the main reasons for Osaka being able to snap out of their impasse and embark of their renaissance is due to their backline. The defence has worked assiduously, holding fort at the back to allow the attacking names to go ahead and express themselves freely.

And it’s worked wonders, giving the club the aura of a sensational backline, one which kept a cleansheet in its most recent outing. Also, with Tosu scoring on a measly 20 outings, another cleansheet for the visiting team looks the likeliest outcome today.

It sees us opt for a trio from Osaka, one made up of Ryu Takao, Gen Shoji and Kim Young-Gwon.

Midfielders

Shu Kurata has turned into a real prized asset for Osaka this season. The versatile midfielder has taken on the shape of a worldclass name, a player who has not only transitioned the ball from defence to attack but has quashed attacking plays as well.

Yosuke Ideguchi will join up while we have an akin partnership being indulged in from the opposition as well. Its one comprising of the more defence minded Yuta Higuchi and Tomoya Koyamatsu, two resilient and perseverant names, players who have engrossed with their ball recoveries and aerial duels.

Strikers

We begin this slot with the pick of four goal man, Takashi Usami from Osaka. He’s paired alongside Anderson Patric who has two goals in two straight fixtures, goals which have throttled the side into 5th place.

Elsewhere, with a goal in the side’s last drawn result, Kaisei Ishii will wrap up our set of picks for the impending encounter.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The four goals he’s scored see Usami captain our side while Kurata is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Morita, Kim, Takao, Shoji, Kurata, Ideguchi, Higuchi, Koyamatsu, Patric, Usami, Ishii

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.