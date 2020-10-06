We’re only a month away from the launch of the new Xbox Series S and X and the PlayStation 5, and on Tuesday, 2K dropped the first footage of next-gen NBA 2K21 gameplay.

Sports games don’t have a great record in the first year of generational switches, but it appears that 2K have taken player models to another level on next-gen hardware. Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson look tremendous, and we even get a peek at next-gen Mark Cuban as Luka Doncic walks onto the court for a Mavericks game. The next-gen edition of 2K21 will release on launch day for the new Xboxes (November 10th) and the PS5 (November 12th).

This is one of the biggest visual upgrades we’ve seen in years for the 2K series, but I’m still waiting for an uncut gameplay session so we can see just how much better the game looks in action. The real test is whether 2K can deliver a massive upgrade from the normal television or MyPlayer camera angles, not in a sizzle-reel. Still, this is a great start.