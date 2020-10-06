There are a lot of stressful things going on in the world right now, but there’s a new TikTok trend that’s a super chill escape for a few seconds.

A man named Nathan Apodaca — @420doggface208 on TikTok — filmed a video of himself skateboarding in Idaho, drinking some Ocean Spray juice and singing along to Dreams, the 1977 classic by Fleetwood Mac off their all-time great album, Rumours.

A tweet showing off the TikTok video went viral last month and has spawned a bunch of imitations, including on recent edition by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood. And it’s a delight,…