It’s our second Monday night of the NFL season that is featuring two games, and all it took was a pandemic to make it happen! With Sunday’s scheduled game between the Chiefs and Patriots needing to be postponed due to positive COVID tests — including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton — the NFL moved the game to Monday at 7:05 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access.

So tonight we get the Chiefs and Patriots as well as the originally scheduled game between the Packers and Falcons. And, yes, dear reader, I know you’re wondering if I have bets for both games, and you’re darn right I do. Did you think I was going to send you into a Monday night featuring two NFL games without a gameplan to make some money?

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Patriots at Chiefs, 7:05 p.m. | TV: CBS

The Pick: Patriots +10.5 (-110): Last week, in this very newsletter, I was brave enough to tell you to take the Chiefs +3.5 against Baltimore. The reasoning behind the decision was simple: if Patrick Mahomes is getting points, you take Patrick Mahomes and the points. Well, this week, we are provided with another such opportunity. One in which a team coached by Bill Belichick is getting 10.5 points. What do we do when Bill Belichick is getting 10.5 points? We take the points.

Belichick teams are monsters ATS as it is, but since 2003 they’ve gone 23-10-2 ATS when they’re the underdog.

“But, Tom, they’re starting Brian Hoyer tonight! Tom Brady’s no longer there!”

Yeah, well, Belichick has been an underdog three times without Brady since 2003 when having to start Jimmy Garappolo and Matt Cassel. He’s 2-1 ATS in those three games, too. Listen, I understand that it’s scary to bet on Brian Hoyer against Patrick Mahomes here, I do, but scared money don’t make money. Sometimes you have to overlook the fear and find the courage to do what’s right. And taking the Patriots is the right thing to do.

Key Trend: The underdog has covered the last four meetings.

💰The Picks

🏈 NFL

Falcons at Packers, 8:50 p.m | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Under 57 (-110) — All right, so taking an under in this game might seem like a deathwish. Overs are having a strong start to the 2020 NFL season as they’re 36-24-1 so far, and this game features two offenses combining for 70.7 points per game and two defenses allowing 64.3. If I believe in anything as a bettor, it’s in the power of the wind to slow down offenses. Nothing impacts a football game outside of an extreme weather event like the wind, and tonight will be blustery in Green Bay. The current forecast calls for 16 mph winds blowing across the field, impacting both the passing and kicking game. As a result, this one could look a bit sloppier than expected.

Key Trend: The under is 5-2 in Green Bay’s last seven as a favorite.

⚾ MLB

Rays vs. Yankees, 8:07 p.m | TV: TBS

The Pick: Rays (+134) — What if I told you a team that had won eight of 10 games against an opponent this season was facing that same team in the playoffs, and it was the underdog? Well, that’s the case tonight. Part of that is the Yankee Mystique. Another (significant) part is that Gerrit Cole is starting for the Yankees. But I don’t care because the Rays have dominated the Yankees this year, and they have their ace, Blake Snell, on the mound as well. If I can get them at underdog value in this spot, I’m taking it every time.

Key Trend: Again, the Rays are 8-2 against the Yankees this season.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Your MVP or Captain

Aaron Rodgers ($15K FD/$11.4K DK) — No need to overthink this one. If you’re playing the single-game slate for the late game, you want Rodgers as your MVP or Captain. His worst game this season saw him score 18.7 points on FanDuel and 19.2 on DraftKings. Through three games, he’s averaging 295.7 yards and three touchdowns per game. Tonight he’s facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed 350 yards and three passing touchdowns per game.

Value

Robert Tonyan ($7K FD/$4.6K DK) — Tonyan didn’t see a single target in Green Bay’s season-opening win against Minnesota, but has become more involved in the offense since. In the last two weeks, he’s caught seven of the eight passes thrown his way for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Tonight he’s going against an Atlanta defense that has allowed four touchdowns to opposing tight ends (at least one in each game) in the first three weeks.

Full lineup advice

🏈 Monday Night Football Props



