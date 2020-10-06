Stalwart eSports have made a big announcement regarding the signing of Freestyle roster who will represent the org at PMPL Season 2 South Asia.

And with this signing becomes the only Indian Org at the event.

Stalwart eSports is one of Indian eSports Orgs who field rosters in the mobile eSports as well as console.

They have roster’s in PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, Clash Royale, Free Fire and PES.

The org’s free fire roster is currently competing in the Free Fire India Championship’s 2020 grand finals.

Stalwart secured the slot of PMPL by finishing 3rd at the Pubg Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 Indian region.

But unfortunately, Government of India banned PUBG-M in early September due to the crisis between India and China. It was a shock to the industry as many professional players as well as hopefuls who were trying to make a name in the industry.

FreeStyle is one of the most dominant roster in the South Asian region as well as Pakistan.

They won the Champions of PMCO Spring Split, 2020- Pakistan also Qualified for PUBG Mobile World League East where they finished 17th overall.

They also secured a slot for Peacekeeper Elite Championship which scheduled on 14th November in China.

The move is only possible if Nodwin and PUBG M allow it since Indian Players are banned for the event.

Hence the org must have made the move to field the Freestyle roster who failed to qualify for PMPL.

Stalwart eSports Roster:

STEfsBlack

STEfsBaba

STEfsMalik

STEfsKashoof

STEfsBladeOp

STEfsMorte