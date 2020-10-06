Getty Images



Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook confirmed that he left a “generous tip” for the housekeepers at the Grand Floridian Hotel within the NBA bubble to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report this week. However, Westbrook wouldn’t give the specific tip amount that he gave the housekeepers.

“They took great care of us,” Westbrook told Rooks. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

In addition, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, who was one of the media members on the scene at the Disney World bubble, reported that Westbrook left an $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeeping staff.

“Moreover, I’m told, he left the room virtually spotless,” Townsend tweeted.

The Rockets stayed in the hotel at Disney World from July 9 until Sept. 13, when they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, the NBA had strict protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the players adhering to the safety protocols, the housekeeping staff certainly helped the NBA keep a safe bubble that has not seen any positive COVID-19 tests.