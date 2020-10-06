To be fair to Robert Tonyan, the Green Bay Packers tight end was on fantasy football radars everywhere after he scored in two straight weeks.

But did anyone expect what he did on Monday night against the hapless Atlanta Falcons in a 30-16 win that brought the Packers to 4-0?

I’m going to say no on that one.

Tonyan caught all six of his targets for 98 yards and three scores. Among non-quarterbacks, he was the fourth-leading fantasy scorer behind Joe Mixon, George Kittle and Odell Beckham Jr.

So yeah, I’d say that was pretty out of nowhere. Plus, there was the fact that owners had to account for the Chiefs-Patriots game being moved and potentially postponed, some superstar injuries (Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley) who were gametime decisions. Tonyan was a popular stash in case any of them were out, and Adams was.

There are a bunch of fantasy football owners who were thrilled: