“Renault has changed since the split”- Christian Horner opines on Renault as an engine supplier amidst separation with Honda.

Last week, in a surprising turn of events, Honda declared that they would be withdrawing themselves out of the Formula 1, ending the association with Red Bull after 2021.

This has left the Austrian team without an engine supplier in 2022, that means Renault is one of the suppliers on the grid, which can fulfil the void created by Honda.

Speaking on this, Red Bull’s Christian Horner has opined on Renault’s assets and have said that the French team has grown since they have separated with them.

“We need clarity by the end of the year,” said team boss Christian Horner at Servus TV: “Of course we have to consider all possibilities, all options.”

“But in the end, Mr Mateschitz has to decide how to proceed. For us, however, it is important to have the right engine to be able to challenge Mercedes in the years to come. ”

Since the engine situation itself is anything but easy, there is also speculation that there might be a return to Renault, even if the last collaboration ended unsuccessfully. At least Horner doesn’t slam the door.

“Renault has changed since the split. The new board brings a lot of fresh air and some changes. We are moving forward,” says Horner.

Make your own power unit?

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have visited Red Bull’s boss Dietrich Mateschitz to make purchase Honda engine’s IP.

Meanwhile, the Briton does not believe that a new manufacturer will find its way into Formula 1 in the foreseeable future.

“The costs of starting a new manufacturer with the current regulations are simply far too high. So there won’t be a new manufacturer until a new engine – possibly 2026 – comes on the market,” he said.

The cost of developing an engine is enormous, said Horner. He holds those responsible: “The FIA ​​and Liberty have to get this under control. You did a good job on the chassis. Now we need homologated engines and budget limits for the power units too. “