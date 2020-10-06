Mousesports have announced the release of their Head Coach Rejin after he was found guilty in the Coaching Bug Abuse.

Rejin was suspended by Mousesports last month after he admitted for multiple times using the infamous bug.

The usage of the bug was found during his time with Tricked from 2017 to 2019.

At the end of August, the 32 year old was one of the 37 coaches to get banned issued by the ESIC for the usage of the bug.

He was given 20 months ban from the game and also received 45% deduction in ban period.

The ban reduction was for assisting ESIC in the investigation and also for coming out to the public.

The German Org stated that the integrity of eSports made them take the decision and no option was left but release the dane.

The German Org is one of the few orgs who have released the guilty coaches.

Heretics also released their coach B1GGY after he was also found guilty.

Some orgs decided to back their coaches like OG’s Ruggah, FURIA’s guerri, ENCE’s Twista and many others.

 

 

